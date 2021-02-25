  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 19-24.
  • John T. Jones and Suzanne Jones to Justin A. Jones, Casey J. Adams, and Jonelle J. Laughlin, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Sandra Hoffner to John Hoffner and Noah Hoffner, $1, Morris Township.
  • Sandra Hoffner to Shelly Renee Denochick and Kelly Hoffner, $1, Morris Township.
  • Sheri Marshall Keen, executrix, and Roger E. Marshall estate to Richard Degennaro and Kimberly Lynn Degennaro, $169,900, Sandy Township.
  • Landmark Homes and Acquisitions LLC to John H. Lidgett and Donna L. Lidgett, $15,000, Morris Township.
  • Edward J. Zwolski Jr., Catherine M. Shope, and Barbara A. Johnson to Edward J. Zwolski Jr., $1, Curwensville Borough.
  • Sean C. McDonald to Abolfazl Ashabi, $23,000, Curwensville Borough.
  • Florence M. Faulkner, executrix, Dorothy J. Aughenbaugh estate and Steven C. Aughenbaugh to Garrett L. Kyler and Kenneth R. Kyler, $44,800, Clearfield Borough.
  • Garry D. Pelton Jr. to Paul A. Shanechuck and Betty J. Shanechuck, $18,500, Lawrence Township.
  • Jason A. Shoup and Rebecca K. Shoup to Jason A. Shoup, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Robert D. Bush to Beth Howe, $72,500, DuBois City.
  • Robert W. Reyes Jr. and Elaine K. Shell to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
  • Jeffrey A. St. Clair and Kimberly St. Clair to Jeffrey A. St. Clair, Kimberly St. Clair, Olivia R. St. Clair and Abbi M. St. Clair, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Jeffrey A. St. Clair and Kimberly St. Clair to Jeffrey A. St. Clair, Kimberly St. Clair, Olivia R. St. Clair and Abbi M. St. Clair, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Joseph J. Davis Diehl and Harold L. Leitel Marital Trust, by trustee, to Corrie C. Gudalis, $150,000, DuBois City.
  • Grier N. Walker to Kayla Walker, $105,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Faith Maloney to Thomas J. Thompson and Nicole E.K. Thompson, $1,000, Sandy Township.
  • Judith Zapsky and Richard M. Zapsky Jr. to Richard M. Zapsky Jr. and Judith Zapsky, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Craig A. Millinder and Diana L. Millinder to Craig A. Millinder and Diana L. Millinder, $1, Boggs Township.
  • Ronald B. McCoy to Leslie E. McCoy, $8,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Barbara Wisor, executrix and individually, John J. Murgas estate and Robin Graham to Barbara Wisor, $1, Boggs Township.
  • Barbara Wisor, executrix and individually, John J. Murgas estate and Robin Graham to Robin Graham, $1, Boggs Township.
  • Sylvia M. Lingenfelter, agent and Frances L. Lingenfelter by agent to Timothy N. Brown and Deidre A.N. Brown, $139,000, DuBois City.
  • Montgomery F. Grumblatt Sr. and Dixie D. Grumblatt to Montgomery F. Grumblatt Sr., $1, Bradford Township.
  • Mary E. Liddle to Douglas E. Grumblatt and Jody L. Grumblatt, $60,000, Goshen Township.
  • Jacob C. Connor and Barbara J. Connor to Andrew J. Woodrick, $500, Sandy Township.
  • Robert G. Achey and Eileen M. Achey to Brian C. Achey, $92,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Logan Samuel Witherow and Dale Robert Witherow to Logan Samuel Witherow, $1, Jordan Township.
  • Marie Alexandra Rasdorf to Marie Alexandra Rasdorf, $1, Cooper Township.
  • Shannon M. Beers, Kevin C. Beers, Jason A. Sattler, Debra L. Sattler, Joshua Scott Fyock and Katie L. Fyock to Kevin E. Ream, Lisa N. Ream, and Hunter L. Ream, $4,000, Bigler Township.
  • Lisa Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper to Beccaria Youth Center, by trustee, and John Franko, secretary treasurer and trustee, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Beccaria Youth Center, by trustee, and John Franko, individually and trustee and secretary treasurer, to Lisa Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Beccaria Youth Center, by trustee, and John Frank, trustee and individually and secretary treasurer to Beccaria Youth Center and John Franko, trustee and secretary treasurer, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Lisa Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper to Lisa Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Lisa Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper to Bradon Hughes, $79,900, Beccaria Township.
  • Charlene R. Halowell and Robert D. Halowell Jr. to Melody L. Schultz, $75,000, DuBois City.
  • C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to Patricia Marino, $14,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Chad R. Berfield, Gene A. Berfield, and Wendy S. Yuha to Robert F. Grimminger and Patti L. Semelsberger, $10,000, Clearfield Borough.
  • Andrew M. Byler, Amanda E. Byler, and Andy Byler to Benjamin J. Byler, $84,000, Ferguson Township.
  • David M. Shilala, executrix, and David S. Shilala estate to David M. Shilala, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Anthony Latina Jr. to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
  • Gregory S. Rishell and Barbara A. Rishell to Rebecca L. McCartney, Sarah L. Rishell and Katherine L. Philiips, $1, DuBois City.
  • Byron P. Thomas estate and David L. Thomas, executor, to David L. Thomas, $1, Greenwood Township, Penn Township, Bloom Township, and Graham Township.

Tags

Trending Food Videos