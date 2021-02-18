- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 11-18.
- Shawn G. Moore and Amanda M. Moore to Jacquelyn Ober, $127,000, Morris Township.
- John D. Saunders to Matthew R. McMinn and Colleen M. McMinn, $35,000, DuBois City.
- Robert Bernard and Renee Bernard to Erin Troup Drebot and Corey Drebot, $2,400, Sandy Township.
- Nicholas S. Hepfl and Katlin R. Fitzgerald to Nichola S. Hepfl and Katlin R. Hepfil, $1, Union Township.
- Francis L. Merat and Robert J. Merat to Mary Z. Kerstetter, $60,000, Covington Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, successor bishop, to St. Michael the Archangel Parish Charitable Trust and Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, trustee, $1, DuBois City and Sandy Township.
- Michael Douchette and Kimberly Douchette to Daniel Horhut and Marissa Horhut, $1, Sandy Township.
- James L. Niebauer by agent and Lisa L. Musser, agent, to Shane J. Kimberly, $12,710, Irvona Borough.
- John R. Troyer and Esther L. Troyer to Scott J. Wagner, $40,000, Burnside Township.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Shelby Elizabeth Spencer, $90,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Ernest Noel Hinman and Amy Hinman, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Jerry Lee Mays and Debra K. Mays to Jerry Lee Mays, Debra K. Mays and Jayson L. Mays, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Michael A. Aiello and Anne C. Aiello to Jason Allen, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- James M. Martino and Patricia Martino to Barry James Martino and Dana M. Martino, $1, Sandy Township.
- Brian K. Hoover and Vicki D. Hoover to Tyler A. Hoover, $1, Decatur Township.
- Norma J. Lippert, Thomas P. Lippert revocable living trust and Norma J. Lippert revocable living trust to Thomas P. Lippert II and Crystal J. Rishell, $1, Bradford Township.
- John C. Arabia and Michelle A. Arabia to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Jimm Smith, Monica M. Smith, Sara R. Smith and Amanda J. Fields, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael Abati and Gabrielle Abati, $10, Sandy Township.
- Harry L. Wall to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Riverview Bank, successor, CBT Bank, executor, and Gerald N. Shaffner estate to John J. Moriarty and Dale J. Smith, $87,500, Lawrence Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to Jadon Wisor, $70,000, Boggs Township.
- Charles W. Kelley to Robert Stevens, $103,000, Boggs Township.
- William E. Trischler and Juliann K. Trischler to Brian E. Boehler, $114,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert E. Thompson estate to Raymond J. Thompson, administrator, to Donald L. Mohney and Joyce E. Mohney, $7,000, Lawrence Township.
- Lawrence J. Goglin and Kelly S. Goglin to Daniel P. Honchar and Kathryn R. Deangelo, $213,000, Sandy Township.
- Justin M. Hainsey and Jennifer M. Hainsey to Benjamin Hainsey Jr. and Betsy Hainsey, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Grampian DPP LLC, by sole member and Dollar Texas properties XVII LLC, sole member to C.L. Herr LP, $1,459,500, Penn Township.
- Justin W. Campbell and Lisa Ann Campbell to Nathan W. Patten, $220,000, Lawrence Township.
- David Paul Anderson, executor, and James A. Anderson estate to Shawn R. McCracken, $119,000, Lawrence Township.
- David Crichton, by agent, and Carol J. Quigley, agent, to Carol J. Quigley, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Audrey J. Heichel to Robert E. Heichel, $1, Knox Township.
- Carl V. Haymaker to Michael S. Haymaker and Scott N. Haymaker, $1, DuBois City.
- J. Thomas McMahon, Diane M. McMahon, David Roman and Julia A. Roman to David Hoare, $1,200, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth B. Spicher Sr. and Virginia M. Spicher to Kenneth B. Spicher and Bonnie M. Spicher, $1, DuBois City.
- F. Joseph Mooney to Fred J. Kovalchuk Jr. and Debra L. Kovalchuk, $2,850, Sandy Township.
- John J. Drum and Robbin P. Drum to Robbin P. Drum, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John H. Williams Sr. by tax claim and Dolores J. Williams by tax claim to Joseph P. McGee, $1,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Cindy Tassone by tax claim to Timothy J. Laird, $409, Sandy Township.
- Lois I. Miller to Quentin I. Neff and Amanda Neff, $70,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Patricia A. Gathagan, by agent, and Maureen M. Gathagan, agent, to Matthew Cole and Michaela Cole, $175,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Linda Kay Read, executrix, and Lois Jean Hipps estate to Steven R. Moore II and Chelsea M. Moore, $115,000, Greenwood Township.
- Mark A. Rosenberg, co-executor, Hermina Agnes Rosenberg estate and David S. Rosenberg to Algie M. Labrasca and Amy L. Labrasca, $186,000, DuBois City.
- Nicole Membenic to Brenda Jean Allshouse, $110,000, Sandy Township.
- Norman R. Brown Jr., individually and agent, Lorie A. Brown, Linda A. Fetzer, Thomas L. Fetzer, Connie J. McCartney, Timothy M. McCartney, James H. Brown, Melissa K. Brown, and Ruth Ann Brown, by agent, to Ethan W. McLachlan and Blair G. McLachlan, $80,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Arthur Kephart and Charlotte Kephart to Covington-Karthaus-Girard Area Authority, $3,000, Girard Township.
- Ann Marie Records and Charles Lee Records Jr. to Ann Marie Records and Charles Lee Jr., $1, Morris Township.
- William D. Bowen to William M. Bowen and Jeffery S. Bowen, $1, Decatur Township.
- Dionne Nanette Martell and Marvin Lee Martell III to Leonard P. Brown and Kathleen A. Brown, $67,500, Boggs Township.
- Betty J. Nicklow to William Herman and Catherine Herman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mark A. Prior, Stephanie H. Prior, Ronald Inniger and Julie Inniger to Charles Clinebell Jr. and Amy Clinebell, $137,000, Sandy Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, Most Reverend, successor bishop. to St. Catherine of Siena Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico, Most Reverend, successor bishop, trustee, $1, DuBois City and Sandy Township.
- Helena M. Wallace to Anthony R. Ferguson II, $88,900, DuBois City.
- Lori L. Delooze to Corey J. Sacca and Shannon D. Sacca, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Angela L. Williams, administratrix, and Richard L. Williams estate to Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Services, $15,000, Irvona Borough.
- Chester C. Thompson Jr., Eileen Thompson, Frank W. Thompson, Cheryl Thompson, Frederick J. Thompson, Cindy Thompson, Stephanie Thompson Dale, Jonathon S. Dale Jr. and Chester C. Thompson Sr. estate to Stephanie Thompson Dale and Jonathon S. Dale Sr., $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Shane R. Krestar to Adam L. Watt, $15,000, Irvona Borough.
- Frank Marino, death trustee, Josephine M. Grohola living trust estate, and Josephine M. Grohola estate to Joseph Aveni, Mackenzie S. Aveni, and Franklin R. Aveni, $55,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Frank Marino, death trustee, Josephine M. Grohola living trust estate, and Josephine M. Grohola estate to Joseph Aveni, Mackenzie S. Aveni, and Franklin R. Aveni, $10,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John L. Scipione and Joseph M. Scipione to Mikel J. K. Ross, $1, Bradford Township, Graham Township, and Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Amber R. Rivera by tax claim to Liddle Enterprises LLC, $2,500, DuBois City.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs, by management contractor, United States of America, and Vendor Resource Management, management contractor, to Jason Dullen, $32,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Robert L. Rowles to Breann Cummings and Megan Rowles, $1, Ferguson Township.
