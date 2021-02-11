- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 4-11.
- Timothy Haniwalt and Alita Haniwalt to Troy R. Brozewicz and Haley E. Travis, $27,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher A. Smith to Joshua Williams, $63,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- John P. Ponist and Susan E. Ponist to Melissa Philhower, $91,000, Bigler Township.
- Gilbert M. Boal to Richard H. Boal and Jessica A. Boal, $1, Pike Township.
- Martin Robert Rydbom to Adam J. Rydbom and Joni R. Rydbom, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Gia Linh Lieu to Hill Hoang Nguyen and Oanh Hoang Thi Nguyen, $42,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Kenneth Ardary and Carolyne Ardary, $115,000, Lawrence Township.
- National Premier Investments LLC to Stacy Joseph Smith, $10, Lawrence Township.
- David Lykens to Gage T. Swoope, $67,500, Osceola Mills Borough,
- Charles P. Kanouff and Keri L. Kanouff to Charles P. Kanouff, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP, by general partner, and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Bernard A. Ralston and Marissa A. Ralston, $5,700, Woodward Township.
- Beverly Diane Baker and Kenna Marie Smyers to Myrna E. Craig, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert L. Daye by tax claim to Timothy Jay Hugar, $400, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Great Atlantic Properties Corporation by tax claim and Highlife Homes by tax claim to James R. Green and Nancy H. Green, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lori Freyer by tax claim, Amy Root by tax claim and Judy Ellis by tax claim to Richard A. Lyon Jr., $1,200, Lawrence Township.
- Patricia A. Blasko, by agent, John W. Blasko, individually and agent, Penelope A. E. Blasko, Charles H. Pelton and Lynda S. Tasselli to Brian J. Hoy and Robyn A. Hoy, $1,500, Decatur Township.
- John P. Hayles III and Tanja L. Hayles to John P. Hayles III, $1, Bigler Township.
- John P. Hayles III and Tanja L. Hayles to John P. Hayles III, $1, Morris Township.
- Coleen Ann Heim, successor trustee, and Tatanish family trust to Garrett L. Woodring, $130,500, Gulich Township.
- Dean A. Holmes and Michele K. Litz to Sheana Shandale Powell, $61,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard D. Schickling and Gale M. Schickling to Richard D. Schickling, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Ellen Gierlach, executor and trustee, Allen Bruce Taylor Sr. estate, Jane Kelly Taylor Hall, trustee, Don Fillman, trustee, Allen Bruce Taylor Sr. irrevocable trust, grantor personal real estate, to Stephen Clark and Judith L. Clark, $43,976.61, Goshen Township and Girard Township.
- M. Louise Jury to Stephen Clark and Judith L. Clark, $1, Goshen Township and Girard Township.
- Sharon Owens, executrix, and Leo P. Krise estate to Ella L. Nickol, Gary L. Krise, Susan E. Krise, Gail McDowell, Dennis G. McDowell, Sharon J. Owens, Craig R. Owens, Christine A. Spencer, Raymond L. Spencer, Leo P. Krise Jr. and Sharon L. Krise, $1, Goshen Township.
- Christine Mottern, individually and administratrix, Mary Louise Kieffer estate, and Vonda Lee Morris, individually as heir, to Christine Mottern and Vonda Lee Morris, $1, Sandy Township.
- Douglas K. Bloom and Kim M. Bloom to Douglas K. Bloom and Kim M. Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Day Properties Holdings LLC, Derik J. Day, sole member, and Ashley R. Day, sole member, to Bryan D. Dempsey and Tabatha E. Dempsey, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Blue Sky PA LP, successor by merger and by general partner and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner, to Dean L. Klinger and Ashlea A. Klinger, $37,995, Graham Township.
- Hughsis Real Estate LP, Suzanna M. Keels, co-partner, and Jennifer L. Monahan, co-partner, to Bigler Township, $1, Bigler Township.
- R. Bryan Stoker and Sharyn D. Stoker to Ralya C. Ragin and Asmae M. Ragin, $999, Sandy Township.
- Harry C. Stoltz, Todd P. Stoltz, individually and managing partner, Stoltz Realty Partnership, Stephen W. Stoltz, Barry R. Miller and Gregory Wigfield to Klark Land Company, $284,500, Sandy Township.
- Logan S. Witherow, administrator, and Robert L. Witherow Jr. estate to Carl Hoover Jr. and Vera Hoover, $12,500, Jordan Township.
- Rodney J. Swatsworth and Janie K. Swatsworth to Travis Bumbarger and Hydi Bumbarger, $1, Pike Township.
- Robert Moore and Dana Lee Wilson to Carol L. Barton, $107,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Raeann R. Hamon and Paul E. Kunkle to Raeann R. Hamon and Jeff R. Hamon, $1, Cooper Township.
- CM Real Estate LLC to Windber Gardens, $2,000, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph Clair Weakland by tax claim to John A. Rogers and Beth Rogers, $800, Westover Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, William D. Nicklow Jr. by tax claim, and Betty J. Nicklow by tax claim to William Herman and Catherine Herman, $400, Sandy Township.
- Alex Ward Reinke and Jenny Kay Reinke to Alex W. Reinke, Jenny K. Reinke and Wendy M. Reinke, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jennifer Calato, administratrix, and William M. Stanley estate to Mitchell Thomas and Josette Wright, $60,000, Bloom Township.
- Charles Kevin Houtz and Kimberly A. Houtz to Charles Kevin Houtz, Charles James Houtz, Nathan Christopher Houtz, and Jacob Michael Houtz, $1, Boggs Township.
- Forcey Coal Inc. to Blacque Jacque Trucking Inc., $275,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Raymond Lowe and Josephine Lowe to Robin J. Bailey, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Roger M. Cowfer and Karen L. Cowfer to Roger M. Cowfer, Karen L. Cowfer and James P. Holt, $1, Decatur Township.
- Tracy M. Ohler and Michael D. Ohler to Dianna M. Deao, $1, Gulich Township.
- Bradley S. Sopic and Melissa S. Maines Sopic to Heather Louise Lefort and B. Patrick Boal, $56,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Robin A. Gorman, executrix, and Kay Leroy Gorman estate to Justin K. Gorman, $1, Burnside Borough and Burnside Township.
- Shawn G. Moore and Amanda M. Moore to Jacquelyn Ober, $127,000, Morris Township.
- John D. Saunders to Matthew R. McMinn and Colleen M. McMinn, $35,000, DuBois City.
- Robert Bernard and Renee Bernard Santiago to Erin Troup Drebot and Corey Drebot, $2,400, Sandy Township.
- Nicholas S. Hepfl and Kaitlyn R. Fitzgerald to Nicholas S. Hepfl and Katlin R. Hepfl, $1, Union Township.
- Francis L. Merat to Mary Kerstetter, $60,000, Covington Township.
