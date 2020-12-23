- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 17-23.
- Gilbert C. Waring Jr. to James Williams and Pamela Williams, $149,900, Bradford Township.
- Robert A. Simcisko to Allison Prokop, $145,000, Cooper Township.
- David W. Reed and Tina Marie Reed to Raymond L. Stiner and Gail M. Stiner, $15,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary Jo Shaffer revocable living trust and Mary Jo Shaffer, trustee, to Shawn B. Mascellino and Christine A. Darr Mascellino, $815,000, Sandy Township.
- James E. Olosky to Samuel J. Maney, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robin Sweeney, executrix, and Esther N. Thompson estate to Lisa Buffington, $116,300, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Kathleen Gillespie, CEO, to Lutheran Home for the Aged, $645,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas A. Allison to Mark Darrow, $125,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Bradley Eaton and Natasha Eaton to Mitchell Dillen, $106,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Sheila L. Potts, Dennis M. Rothrock, and Christine A. Taylor to Richard Eichmiller, $74,500, Bradford Township.
- James William Cathcart to Anthony Caiola, $14,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert P. Martini Jr. and Sherry S. Martini to Palmer S. Casteel, $490,000, Sandy Township.
- Keith S. Billotte and Renee C. Billotte to Cory D. Jamieson, $1,960, Lawrence Township.
- Equity Trust Company, FBO, to Theodore J. King and Becky A. King, $108,000, DuBois City.
- Charles R. Guarino and Betsy R. Guarino to Fred Joseph Guarino III and Mitzi Ann Guarino, $30,000, Pike Township.
- Seldom Seen Wind LLC to Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, $40,000, Westover Borough.
- Jennifer L. Graham to Jennifer L. Graham, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Nancy Etzweiler, individually and executrix, Judy A. Bruno estate, and Denny Etzweiler to George B. Krautbauer and Susan J. Krautbauer, $75,000, Cooper Township.
- Matthew Pella and Wendy Pella to Matthew Pella, $1, Cooper Township.
- Louis J. Mercadante, Jr. and Nancy L. Mercadante to Jeffrey J. Lochner and Judith Lochner, $137,000, Sandy Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tonia D. Lawhead and Eugene M. Fenush Jr., $36,000, Morris Township.
- Robert S. Shaw and Michele L. Shaw to Isaiah S. Rohrbacker and Courtney E. Shaw, $244,000, Sandy Township.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Stanley Mayhew, $35,000, Goshen Township.
- Carl J. Watkins to Jeremy L. Bowles and Lauren M. Bowles, $35,000, Karthaus Township.
- M. Jordan Enterprises LLC to Eugene D. Hawkins and Kelly J. Hawkins, $24,000, Curwensville Borough.
- John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers to Daniel Tuck and Marilou Tuck, $77,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Benny R. Kephart and Danyal Lynn Gower to Robert C. Kramer and Karrie E. Kramer, $110,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Derek A. Walker to Nicholas Barnyak, $55,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William B. Smith by tax claim to Joshua Wolfhope and Jill Wolfhope, $400, Sandy Township.
- Onnie Lee Byers to Samuel R. Scribe, $74,950, Penn Township.
- Johnson Motors Inc. to Spitzer A-Team LP, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert G. Johnson, partner, and Kurt D. Johnson, partner, to Spitzer A-Team LP, $2,000,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert G. Johnson, Kurt D. Johnson, Patricia Johnson, trustee, William R. Johnson testamentary discl. trust, and Janine K. Johnson to Spitzer A-Team, $3,900,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert G. Johnson, partner, and Kurt D. Johnson, partner, to Spitzer A-Team LP, $2,000,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert C. Knepp Jr. and Dorinda M. Rhoades to Robert C, Knepp Jr. and Dorinda M. Knepp, $1, Decatur Township.
- Clementine K. Kitko to Gladys E. Ryba, David M. Ryba, and Jennifer Rees Ryba, $280,000, Bigler Township.
- Jack W. Zimmerly Jr. and Alice M. Zimmerly to Jody Lou Peoples and Patricia Carol Peoples, $180,000, DuBois City.
- Michael T. Henry, co-executor, Virginia Henry Chittister, co-executor, and Thomas A. Henry estate to Russell Real Estate LLC, $82,000, Lawrence Township.
- Henry J. Oaks Sr. to Beverly Jane Guiher, $1, Burnside Township.
- Bruce R. Martin, executor, and Alice W. Martin to Bruce R. Martin, Margaret M. Glover, and Nancy M. Moryc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Bruce R. Martin, executor, and Alice W. Martin estate to Bruce R. Martin, Margaret M. Glover, and Nancy M. Moryc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sage Resources Inc. to Quantum Property Services LLC, $27,500, Sandy Township.
- Andrea F. Quick to Nathaniel A. Sedlak and Jeremy M. Sedlak, $1, Woodward Township.
- Dorothy L. Bakaysa, Robert C. Bakaysa, and Timothy A. Lash to Robert C. Bakaysa and Timothy A. Lash, $1, Bigler Township.
- James C. Van Valkenburg and Erma Van Valkenburg estate to James C. Van Valkenburg, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Lawrence Way and Amy Way to AJF Properties LLC, $49,000, Sandy Township.
- Alyssa F. Carr, Mark Owen Carr, and Lisa Carr to Stevie D. Abla II, $150,250, Houtzdale Borough.
- Lydia B. Walker to Lydia B. Walker and Tiffany Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Corey A. Bukousky, co-guardian, Craig M. Bukousy, co-guardian, and Alex William Bukousky, individually and by co-guardian, to Corey A. Bukosky and Craig M. Bukousky, $28,000, Brady Township.
- Francis S. Kutzer to Liza Jo Baum, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Francis S. Kutzer to April J. Rebar and David Adam Rebar, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Linda L. Kovalick to Jenni R. Lazauskas and Justin M. Kovalick, $1, Bradford Township.
- Patricia A. Swanson, by agent, and Teresa R. Belliveau, agent, to Justin Bell, $120,000, Bradford Township.
- Randall L. Hackett and Agnes M. Hackett to Lisa R. Bloom, $36,000, Bradford Township.
- James L. Zavatsky and Sandra J. Zavatsky to Krisha Oates and Colin Oates, $1, DuBois City.
- Kimberly A. Ettaro and Samuel A. Ettaro II to Samuel A. Ettaro II, $1, Sandy Township.
- Hal Wallace Kester and Helen Mary Kester to Arnold Padilla Daniel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Melody Warrick to Lawrence Boliek and Vickie Boliek, $52,000, Woodward Township.
- Arthur C. Smith and Norma J. Smith to Benjamin G. Burnisky and Sapphire J. Burnisky, $135,000, Cooper Township.
