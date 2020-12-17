- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 10-16.
- Developac Inc, trustee, to Noble Management LLC, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- David C. Worgul and Brenda K. Worgul to David C. Worgul and Brenda K. Worgul, $1, Sandy Township.
- Andrea Nye to H. Clark Connor, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
- Philip J. McAlkich to Wendi Sue Lutz, $1,000, Gulich Township.
- James E. Fiedor, first successor trustee, Andrew Fiedor, revocable living trust, and Mary P. Fiedor, revocable living trust, to James E. Fiedor, J. Karen Fiedor, Joseph A. Fiedor, and Earl G. Fiedor, $1, Huston Township.
- James E. Fiedor, first successor trustee, Andrew Fiedor revocable living trust, and Mary P. Fiedor revocable living trust, to James E. Fiedor, $1, Huston Township.
- James E. Fiedor to James E. Fiedor, Joseph J. Fiedor, and James A. Fiedor, $1, Huston Township.
- Ronald D. Condon and Deborah M. Condon to Clayton T. Condon, $165,000, Knox Township.
- David Patrick Rubbe to True Home Properties LLC, $43,000, Clearfield Borough.
- JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp, by aif, and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Brandi Butler and Frederick Culler, $52,325, Bradford Township.
- William D. Morrison to Frederick Dixon, $89,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Frederick C. Deangelo, personal representative, and Bonita M. Rodgers estate to True Home Properties LLC, $48,900, Chester Hill Borough.
- Shari L. Collins and James A. Collins to Troy L. Sparks, $238,000, Lawrence Township.
- Max Andrew Ciamacco to Max Andrew Ciamacco, Michael P. Ciamacco Sr., and Mary Florence Ciamacco, $1, Pike Township.
- Stephanie Anderson and Jason Anderson to Jason Anderson, $25,000, Gulich Township.
- John G. Soult Jr, executor, and John Gilbert Soult Sr. estate to Robert E. Brown, $275,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Daniel E. Cartwright Sr. and Joyce Cartwright to Matthew S. Cutler, $70,000, Bradford Township.
- Jeffrey D. Baughman and Margaret J. Baughman to Jeffrey D. Baughman and Margaret J. Baughman, $1, Woodward Township.
- Jeffrey D. Baughman and Margaret J. Baughman to Robert G. Baughman and Sandra L. Baughman, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert G. Baughman and Sandra L. Baugman to Robert G. Baughman and Sandra L. Baughman, $1, Woodward Township.
- Kimberly A. Kovall, Leonard O. Swisher Jr., Ricki A. Swisher, Justin J. Swisher, Thomas Swisher, and Alicia Swisher to Hale Bergum Haines LLC, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Brian W. Allshouse to Mark J. Lamont and Stacy A. Lamont, $275,000, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David Snyder by tax claim, and Dawn Snyder by tax claim to Ryan Kiehl, $503, Sandy Township.
- Tom Straw to Penny L. Kougher, $1, Woodward Township.
- Raymond J. Wendekier, administrator, and Raymond E. Rhue estate to Mauro Florio and Patricia J. Florio, $1, Burnside Township.
- Terry D. Frey to Frey Family Limited Partnership, $18,750, Girard Township.
- Joseph J. Pilosky to Barbara Reflasky, $97,000, Morris Township.
- 21st Mortgage Corporation to Derek J. Reed, $53,000, Woodward Township.
- Suzette Peters, Taylor Peters, and Tyler Peters to Linda Peters, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ruby M. Maines, Burton T. Maines, Kathleen L. Lumadue, surviving trustee, Robert L. Lumadue trust, Kathleen L. Lumadue trust, Jeanne A. Lumadue and Adam Glick to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski, $58,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sally J. Mullin revocable trust, successor trustee, and PNC Bank National Association, successor trustee, to Deborah L. Oshall and Daniele E. Oshall, $250,000, Beccaria Township.
- Rosebud Mining Company to Mark Faught and Jennifer Trimble Faught, $80,000, Burnside Township.
- Jay L. Arlick and Deborah R. Arlick to First National Trust Company, corporate trustee, CCM Irrevocable Special Needs Trust, and National Distribution Consultant LLC, $260,000, Lawrence Township.
- Corey Lee Shawver to John Charles Ball, $15,000, Bigler Township.
- Shelley A. Wood and Deanna J. Genesi to Daniel D. Genesi and Charlotte E. Genesi, $1, Jordan Township.
- Dan E. Gearhart Sr. and Betsy R. Gearhart to Robert D. Gearhart, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gregory Linscott and Tracie Linscott to BGRS Relocation Inc, $586,033, Sandy Township.
- BGRS Relocation Inc to Eric D. Good and Jennifer Good, $586,033, Sandy Township.
- Walter S. Longer and Karen Longer to Equity & Help Inc, $19,500, Knox Township.
- Gearhartville Free Methodist Church to Teresa Palmer, $50,000, Decatur Township.
- David Doyle Smeal, individually and executor, Doyle David Smeal Jr. estate, Nancy R. Smeal, Brian Duane Smeal, Charlene Danel Smeal, Jason Douglas Smeal, and Lance Delmar Smeal to David Doyle Smeal and Nancy R. Smeal, $50,000, Boggs Township.
- John E. Nuti II and Salimay Nuti to Amelia Susan Wagner, $175,000, Covington Township.
- Sam R. Rodi to West Branch Holdings LLC, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Darron W. Young to 606 Bethlehem trust, by trustee, and Sunderco LLC, trustee, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Darron W. Young to 606 Bethlehem trust, by trustee, and Sunderco LLC, trustee, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Gerladine Saltsman Folmar to Geraldine Saltsman Folmar, Douglas Saltsman, Todd Saltsman, and Rodney Saltsman, $1, Covington Township.
- Barbara Ann Bundy to Sara Ann Bundy, $1, Brady Township.
- Amy M. Martin and Bradley M. Martin to Merissa Slother and Micah Martin, $1, Decatur Township.
- William E. Burns and Dorina K. Skerry to Scott M. Black and Sherry L. Black, $200, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth R. Latsha and Stephanie A. Latsha to Anthony J. Aleprete IV and Jessica Aleprete, $210,000, Sandy Township.
- William J. MacKereth, individually and power of attorney, Edith R. MacKereth, by power of attorney, James W. MacKereth and Barbara A. MacKereth to William J. MacKereth, Edith R. MacKereth, James W. MacKereth and Barbara MacKereth, $1, Bell Township.
- Joyce Lehner, successor trustee, Ilene Fitzgerald, successor trustee, Nicole L. Fitzgerald, successor trustee, and Helen Tutokey revocable trust to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $51,000, Gulich Township.
- Irene Louise Poinelli to Jennifer M. Solman, trustee, and Poinelli irrevocable grantor trust, $1, Huston Township.
- Irene L. Poinelli to M. Jennifer Solman, trustee, and Poinelli irrevocable grantor trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Paul T. Yoder and Paula J. Yoder to Curtis Jeffrey Kephart and Brittany Nicole Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ada M. Flango to Ada M. Flango, trustee, and Adamay2020 revocable living trust, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Ada M. Flango to Ada M. Flango, trustee, and Adamay2020 revocable living trust, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Ada M. Flango to Ada M. Flango, trustee, and Adamay2020 revocable living trust, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Ada M. Flango to Ada M. Flango, trustee, and Adamay2020 revocable living trust, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Frank Johnston by sheriff sale, and Carol Johnston by sheriff sale to Mr. Cooper and Nationstar Morgage LLC, $70,000, Sandy Township.
- Joyce A. Cramer, executrix, and Paul F. Miller estate to Kenneth R. Latsha and Stephanie A. Latsha, $140,000, Sandy Township.
