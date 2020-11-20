- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 12 –18.
- Kathleen F. Hannigan to Carrie J. Manion and David E. Manion, $385,000, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen Holt, administratrix, and Harvey W. Bumbarger Jr. estate to Kathleen Holt, Sharon C. Bumbarger, Harvey S. Bumbarger, and Paul H. Bumbarger, $1, Graham Township,
- Kathleen Holt, Sharon C. Bumbarger, Harvey S. Bumbarger, and Paul H. Bumbarger to Gregory Holt, $1, Graham Township.
- Arlene Babb, administratrix, and Geraldine K. Ciprich estate to Arlene Babb, $1, DuBois City
- Robert D. McDonald to Bobbi Jo Lesko and Robbin Lynn Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Sandra J. Schmoke to Billy Joe Bratton, $1, Decatur Township.
- David A. Boulton to David A. Boulton, Corey A. Clark, and Brittany N. Haney, $1, Woodward Township.
- Michelle L. Smith and Antonio J. Prouty Sr. to Kevin Lee Smith and Donna J. Smith, $1, Huston Township.
- William M. Hand and Virginia Gail Hand to Dennis L. Steiner and Joy Ellen Steiner, $19,000, Lawrence Township.
- Peter L. Bungo, executor, and Peter Bungo estate to Justin Douglas Ormsby and Kelli Sue Ormsby, $35,000, Bigler Township.
- Arthur C. Smith and Norma J. Smith to Arthur C. Smith, Norma J. Smith, Rhonda K. Burnisky, and Kathie J. Cleveland, $1, Cooper Township.
- Arthur C. Smith and Norma J. Smith to Justin D. Smith and Kaysie A. Smith, $1, Cooper Township.
- Crystal Luerene Smeal to Robert C. Knepp Jr., $21,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Myles D. Caragein and Kayla J. Caragein to Joebe L. Smith and Terren M. Smith, $183,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Edith Ricketts, by aif, Alvin Hutton Jr., aif, and Stacey Hutton, aif, to Gary Gallaher and Amy Gallaher, $50,000, Jordan Township.
- John R. Neff to John R. Neff and Rosanne L. Rhed, $1, DuBois City.
- Eileen G. Swope to Donald L. Whaling and Melissa G. Whaling, $4,380, Brady Township.
- Robert J. Fleming to Perry A. Ovenshire, Cathy A. Ovenshire, and Wesley Ovenshire, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Conrado F. Agra by tax claim, and Catalina A. Agra by tax claim to Duane Carlson and Amy Murray, $7,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Conrado F. Agra by tax claim and Catalina A. Agra by tax claim to Duane Carlson and Amy Murray, $3,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Dale R. Dombroski and Joann Dombroski to Stephen Vaux, $2,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Tami Renaud, personal representative, and Dorothy Shoemaker estate to Tami Renaud, $1, Karthaus Township.
- E.P. Bender Coal Company, Inc. to Anthony L. Hugill, $600,000, Bell Township.
- Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania to Religious Order of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Jehovahs Witnesses Religious Order, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Donna M. Buynak McCracken and Shawn R. McCracken to Ryan Hallman, $119,000, Lawrence Township.
- Donald S. Butler Jr. and Bethany A. Butler to PAMC LLC, $210,000, Lawrence Township.
- Grampian DPP LLC, by sole member, and Dollar Texas Properties XCII LLC, sole member, to C.L. Herr Inc, $1,459,500, Penn Township.
- Mary Lou McCracken to Charles L. McCracken and Jennifer L. McCracken, $1, Penn Township.
- Anthony Nicastro and Christina Nicastro to Anthony Nicastro, $1, DuBois City.
- Megan K. Williams to Carrie L. Brown, $82,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Arthur John Essy and Leslie D. Essy to Cody D. Hummel and Haley A. Redmond, $390,000, Morris Township.
- Kenneth A. Grossmer, individually and executor, Robert E. Grossmer estate, Robert E. Grossmer Jr., Gerald S. Grossmer and Frank L. Grossmer to Frank L. Grossmer and Gerald S. Grossmer, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Kenneth A. Grossmer, individually and executor, Robert E. Grossmer estate, Robert E. Grossmer Jr., Gerald S. Grossmer and Frank L. Grossmer to Kenneth A. Grossmer, Robert E. Grossmer Jr., Frank L. Grossmer and Gerald S. Grossmer, $1, Decatur Township.
- Kenneth A. Grossmer, individually and executor, Robert E. Grossmer estate, Robert E. Grossmer Jr., Gerald S. Grossmer and Frank L. Grossmer to Robert E. Grossmer Jr., $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Debra L. Mott to Kevin Hamilton, $84,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Russell Woodling and Kelly Woodling to Bradley C. Rose, $135,000, Bradford Township.
- Barry L. Smith, Kay Smith, Barbara L. Golias, and Gregg Golias to Barbara L. Golias and Gregg Golias, $1, Chest Township.
- Justin S. Belinda and Christina R. Belinda to David Swatsworth and Rachel Swatsworth, $155,000, Penn Township.
- Richard A. Armagost and Tracy G. Armagost to Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, $27,790, Pike Township.
- Leslie K. Root to A Team Spitzer LP, $500,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel D. Byler and Elsie B. Byler to Abe M. Miller and Susanne B. Miller, $40,000, Burnside Township.
- Alvin W. Gearhart and Dolores J. Gearhart to Alvin W. Gearhart, trustee, and Dolores J. Gearhart revocable trust, $1, Brady Township.
- Alvin W. Gearhart and Dolores J. Gearhart to Alvin W. Gearhart, trustee, and Delores J. Gearhart revocable trust, $1, Brady Township.
- Alvin W. Gearhart and Dolores J. Gearhart to Alvin W. Gearhart, trustee, and Delores J. Gearhart revocable trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- David W. Berry, Andrea Berry Guth, and Charles R. Guth to Dusten Frisco, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- James A. Dugan, Alice M. Dugan, Dennis Weldon and Charlotte R. Weldon to William R. Krause and Barbara G. Krause, $10,000, Gulich Township.
- Gene Wardo and Beth A. Wardo to Hannah B. Wardo, $1, Bigler Township.
- Monte W. Stumph and Betty Lou Stumph to Donald L. Fronk and Stacie D. Fronk, $13,600, Chest Township.
- Cheryl Villella to Michael Mull, $1, Decatur Township.
- Roseanne L. Weston and James V. Weston to Cen Clear Child Services Inc., $20,000, Decatur Township.
- Caleb McGarvey and Hannah R. McGarvey to Caleb McGarvey, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Timothy L. Hertlein Sr. by tax claim, and Christine M. Hertlein by tax claim to Joshua J. Berndt, $400, Houtzdale Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph John Dipaola by tax claim and Sophia Dipaola by tax claim to Christopher F. Rossetti and Sophia Ellen Rosetti Stavros, $400, Sandy Township.
- Tonya K. Fickes to Gary Weyandt Jr. and Jennifer Weyandt, $300,000, Gulich Township.
- Monty T. Simbeck, Apryle R. Simbeck, Michelle L. Wonderling, Max R. Wonderling, Jan L. McFadden and William E. McFadden Jr. to Joseph C. Bennett and Michelle S. Bennett, $15,000, Grampian Borough.
- Scott Frisina and Nicole Frisina to Tricia Roxanne Territo, $127,000, DuBois City.
- Dennis L. Brumbaugh to Jaynelle D. Horchen and Andrew P. Horchen, $1, Brady Township.
