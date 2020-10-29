- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 22-28.
- Gary Stetz, executor and trustee, and Paul Thomas Devittorio estate to Katrina L. Duncan, $10,380.29, Sandy Township.
- JSJ LLC to J&S Investment Group, $10, Mahaffey Borough.
- Elmo L. Braid and Mary E. Braid to Joseph Charles Natoli and Nicole Marie Natoli, $64,900, Lawrence Township.
- James R. Alberts and Susan Alberts to Tony P. Smith and Tara N. Smith, $273,500, Sandy Township.
- Alice J. O’Donnell and Melissa A. Peacock to Domenick J. Bisignano, $54,000, Beccaria Township.
- Patricia M. Miller Dinnigan and Lance E. Miller to Jamie L. Narr and Justin D. Narr, $74,000, Sandy Township.
- Ruth A. Cunkelman to John C. Cunkelman and Isabella B. Cunkelman, $1, Chest Township.
- Michael P. Toto to Ryan P. Sayers, $62,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Christine M. Maines by sheriff sale, M&T Bank, at the suit of Maines property, and M&T Mortgage Corporation, SBM, to M&T Bank and M&T Mortgage Corporation, SBM, $5,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Daniel P. Cadori and Deborah L. Cadori, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Daniel P. Cadori and Deborah L. Cadori, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- William E. Meadows and Wendy Meadows to Christine Jack, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Logan D. Small and Stephanie N. Jacoby to Logan D. Small, $1, Chest Township.
- Joyce M. Mazoff to Damon A. Mazoff, $1, Gulich Township.
- Tracy T. Manno and Christi D. Manno to Richard J. Manno, $60,000, Jordan Township.
- Elizabeth J. Earnest to Thomas J. Earnest Jr., $1, Decatur Township.
- River’s Bend Properties LP to Douglas K. Bloom and Kimberly M. Bloom, $42,500, Lawrence Township.
- Clair Decker and Kathy Decker to Mark A. Lovell, $138,500, Sandy Township.
- Jeremy J. Smith to Anna D. Marzik and Filip J. Cerny, $23,000, Decatur Township.
- Jason M. English and Ashley R. English to Tecam Enterprises LLC, $47,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Betsy W. Peters, by agent, and Susan M. Willis, agent, to Barry L. Golding, $127,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Betty L. Hendricks by tax claim to Cameron Shae Rothrock, $1,300, Lawrence Township.
- Robbie L. Green and Ryan E. Green to Trevor J. Hainsey and Leanne Anderson Hainsey, $170,000, Goshen Township.
- Allen C. Ball and Marsha A. Ball to Robert Fisher and Nina Fisher, $35,000, Bigler Township.
- Robert J. Bozovich and Heather L. Bozovich to CNB Bank, $2,000, Clearfield Borough.
- CNB Bank to Robert J. Bozovich and Heather L. Bozovich, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Little Family revocable trust and Carole A. Little, surviving trustee, to Robert W. Sharland and Linda A. Sharland, $126,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Pristine Property Holdings and Susan Andres, agent, to Michael Ferraro and Mary Ferraro, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Glenn F. Wolfe and Nancy C. Wolfe to Vincent D. Deeney Jr. and Dianna M. Deeney, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Dennis J. Marino and Kathryn Louise Marino to Dwayne L. Parks and Karen A. Parks, $5,500, Boggs Township.
- Baxama Associates to Iron Furnace Holdings LLC, $290,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Laurie A. Fenush, executrix, and Daniel Lavere Wooster estate to Laurie A. Fenush, $1, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Earl Edward Boruff Jr. by sheriff sale, executor, Laura S. Bachinger estate, Nationstar Mortgage LLC at the suit of Boruff and Barchinger property, and Mr. Cooper, at the suit of Boruff and Barchinger property to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rick A. Butler, Mary A. Butler, Todd E. Butler, and Karen Butler to James W. Carns Jr. and Amber M. Carns, $2,000, Penn Township.
- Tammy M. Webber and William Scott Webber to Kevin W. Wooster and Jennifer A. Michaels, $202,000, Bradford Township.
- Duane Allen Rowles, trustee, Sibbie Elizabeth Rowles, trustee, and Rowles Family Trust to Gary Lee Rowles, Mark Allen Rowles, and Jane Nouhra, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Samuel D. Brink to Timothy L. Mazenko, Doris J. Mazenko, Nicole L. Rowles, and Richard L. Rowles, $81,000, Chest Township.
- James A. Best and Charlotte A. Best to Jamie S. Miller, Tammy L. Peters, and Eric J. Best, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Deborah S. Stofko, executrix, and Virginia M. Fisher estate to Vivian Fontana and Michael Fontana, $1, Sandy Township.
- Cen-Clear Child Services to Gerard Scott Eminhizer, $10,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Frederick Bair by tax claim, and Linda Bair by tax claim, to Scott Burkett and Tracy Burkett, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Frederick Bair by tax claim, and Linda Bair by tax claim to Scott Burkett and Tracy Burkett, $400, Sandy Township.
- KK LLC to Amy E. Gilga, $135,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Bud Hughes and Mary Jo Hughes to Braeden Sedor and Dawn Sedor, $104,000, DuBois City.
- Mari Lynn Scott, individually and executrix, and Thomas K. Scott Jr. estate to John J. Drum and Robbin P. Drum, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- Janice M. O’Dell Winter, executrix, and Michael Anthony O’Dell estate to Cassandra Elouise Tiare Silence, $100,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Harold D. Sheridan and Violet L. Sheridan to Wendy Marie Gansel, $1, Girard Township.
- Dorothy Busatto to Dorothy Busatto and Joshua Shindlebecker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Tramon R. Henry to Douglas A. Adams and Joelle Adams, $80,000, Sandy Township.
- Laura S. Seitz to Rachel E. Stoltz, $186,500, Sandy Township.
- Rodney R. Preston and Karen V. Preston to Bryan S. Guthridge and Anna Guthridge, $2,500, Sandy Township.
- Thomas L. Baroni and Carol A. Baroni to Thomas A. Baroni and Ronald B. Baroni, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas L. Baroni and Carol A. Baroni to Thomas A. Baroni and Ronald B. Baroni, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas L. Baroni and Carol A. Baroni to Thomas A. Baroni and Ronald B. Baroni, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Jeffrey Jamison and Lori Jamison to Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth, $1, Brady Township.
- Jeffrey Jamison and Lori Jamison to Jeffrey Jamison and Lori Jamison, $1, Brady Township.
- Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth to Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth, $1, Brady Township.
- Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth to Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth, $1, Brady Township.
- Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth to Charles L. Muth and Michelle C. Muth, $1, Brady Township.
- Thomas E. Weis and Linda K. Weis to Thomas E. Weis and Linda K. Weis, $1, Sandy Township
- Charles A. Muth and Barbara J. Muth to Todd A. Sallack and Rebecca L. Sallack, $1, Brady Township.
- Todd A. Sallack and Rebecca L. Sallack to Todd A. Sallack and Rebecca L. Sallack, $1, Brady Township.
- Bonnie L. Burleigh and Geroge E. Baker to Gregory L. Maines and Jennifer D. Maines, $1, Woodward Township.
- Rebecca J. Rensel and James K. Brown to Robert F. Thomas, $1, Cooper Township.
- KK LLC to KK LLC, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Frank A. Eisenhower to Rodney A. Eisenhower, $1, Pike Township.
- Frank A. Eisenhower to Rodney A. Eisenhower, $1, Pike Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Houtzdale breaks ground for Trella Park
-
West Decatur woman sentenced to jail for probation violation
-
Three charged for robbery, assault of Walmart employee
-
Clearfield man arrested for terroristic threats, other charges
-
Salvation Army holding Christmas toys, senior food boxes signups
-
Golden Tide overcome power outage, surge in the second half for 36-0 win over Bucks
-
Lady Warriors fall in ICC Championship in shootout
-
Moshannon Valley upends United 42-24
-
COVID-19 cases briefly close Curwensville Elementary
-
Warriors complete comeback, down Glendale 34-30
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: