- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 25 –Oct. 1.
- John P. Morgan Jr. to John P. Morgan Jr., Michele Morgan Chronister, and John Matthew Morgan, $1, Pike Township.
- Susan K. Freeman and Joseph A. Freeman to Brandi L. K. Boris, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Frederick M. Riley and Barbara M. Riley to Brock K. Wertz and Chelsea L. Wertz, $140,000, Pike Township.
- Gerald J. Condon and Denise L. Condon to Mandy Wolfel, $91,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Teddy J. Holt Jr. to Dan Wilt Jr., $1,500, Penn Township.
- Camp Pine Run to James E. Jones, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Gerald Royer to Bruce M. Hartzfeld Sr., $144,100, Sandy Township.
- Joe Krentzman & Son Inc. to Eagle Railcar Services DuBois Pennsylvania LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Sean E. Eckenrod to Thomas Boyd, $97,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda Reed to Jose Raul Camacho Jr. and Bambi Lee Camacho, $159,000, Lawrence Township.
- Susan Wheatley, Dustin W. Wheatley, and Kristie Wheatley to Chad Houk and Whitney Houk, $200, Sandy Township.
- Northwest Bank to Andrew B. Lewis Jr. and Kenesha C. Lewis, $17,900, Chest Township.
- Robert F. Grimminger, co-executor, Robert H. Grimminger estate, Patti L. Semelsberger, co-executor, and Emily M. Grimminger to John A. Wagner and Carol L. Wagner, $17,000, Burnside Township.
- Kathy I. Shoening to Ronald L. Maines Jr., $1, Union Township.
- John R. Hartzell and Karen E. Hartzell to Jason McCandless and Nicole McCandless, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Reif Realty LLC, St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, and Lawrence T. Persico, most reverend/bishop of Erie to Reif Realty LLC, $10,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Florence L. Pierce to Justin A. Oaks and Nicole G. Mihalow, $39,000, Burnside Township.
- Carl John Peterson and Carol O. Peterson to Carl John Peterson, trustee, Carol O. Peterson, trustee, Carl J. Peterson living trust, and Carol O. Peterson living trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Trevor J. Hainsey and Leanne Hainsey to Gale Marie Shickling, $62,000, Brady Township.
- Lucinda R. Clancy, executrix, and Richard W. Barger estate to Karen S. Matthews, $1, Chest Township and Bell Township.
- Gilbert E. Caroff to Karen S. Matthews, $1, Chest Township and Bell Township.
- Terry Eileen Gill and Edward Lee Gill to Terry Eileen Gill and Edward Lee Gill, $1, Penn Township.
- Thomas E. Ranick estate, Terry E. Gill, administrator/individual, and Edward Lee Gill to Allen Spontarelli, $150,000, Penn Township.
- Gregory J. Cavanaugh to Thomas Wellington and Christina A. Wellington, $500, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Webster to Mark D. Webster and Michael R. Webster, $1, Bell Township.
- Alan G. Ellingson and Sandra K. Ellingson to James R. Joos and Anne E. Joos, $375,900, Sandy Township.
- Anthony J. Collins, individual and agent, Rosemarie T. Collins, and Donald M. Collins to Melica L. Thayer, $50,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, George S. Athanas by tax claim, and Nancy Athanas by tax claim to Dean Ledonne and Wendy McAfferty Ledonne, $7,790, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Timothy Ellis by tax claim, and Kelly Schaffer by tax claim to Christina Klingensmith and Richard Ray Klingensmith, $468.75, Sandy Township.
- Jennifer Stephens to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $68,500, Sandy Township.
- William H. Rouse to Shanna Sumpter, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey S. Sisk to Chad Alan English and Tiffany Suzanne English, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel P. Cadori to Christopher Alan Barnett, $500, Sandy Township.
- Beth Anne Carter and John P. Carter to Timothy M. Wesesky and Andrea M. Wesesky, $1, Morris Township.
- Beth Anne Carter and John P. Carter to Jarrod Theodore Little, $1, Morris Township.
- Krista L. Beck to Lindsey J. Gauss and Alexis G. Beck, $1, Girard Township.
- Wayne Dixon and Nancy J. Dixon to Chelsea Foster, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Dorothy M. Warholic estate, George B. Warholic, Christina L. Warholic, Tina L. Tyler, Charles W. Tyler, Valerie A. Hughes, and Sharon L. Warholic, to Terry Clifton Smith and Cheri Marie Smith, $2,500, Bigler Township.
- Roberta L. Anthony, trustee, and Roberta L. Anthony revocable deed of trust to Roberta L. Anthony, Marsha Perini and Stacy Seligman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Geotech Engineering Inc. to Michael Hoover, $18,000, Morris Township.
- John R. McGonigal Jr. and Lora J. McGonigal to Edward W. Hahn and Tammy S. Hahn, $55,000, Karthaus Township.
- Paulette A. Wallace to Patrick Watkavich and Brooke N. Greathouse, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Bryan M. Julie and Maria Lepon to Bryan M. Julie and Maria Lepon, $1, Clearfield Borough and Goshen Township.
- Janet E. Maines to A. Jeffrey Abels and Kelly Abels, $195,000, Sandy Township.
- Betty L. Shreckengost to Breck J. Shreckengost and Lance J. Schreckengost, $1, Brady Township.
- Susan E. Reed and Margaret P. Reed estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Chester F. Inman Sr. and Kay K. Inman estate to Chester F. Inman Sr. and Carol M. Crum, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald M. Rock and Geraldine J. Rock estate to Donald M. Rock and Terri L. Edmiston, $10, Sandy Township.
- Stella C. Kuczinski, James C. Kuczinski, Kenneth Kuczinski, Kevin Kuczinski, Denise M. Szczur, and Donna Vaji to Christopher Rowlands, Taylor Hill Rowlands, and Richard Hill, $10, Sandy Township.
- J. Dennis Wilman and Maureen Scott Wilman to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Diana L. Lovis, executrix, and Sylvester R. Lovis estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kiley S. Milakovic and Dana Milakovic to Kiley S. Milakovic, $10, Sandy Township.
- Helen D. Raski, sole survivor, and Alfonso Raski estate to Jaime Young and Marcel Young, $10, Sandy Township.
- June A. Ralston to Fernando Tejeda, $10, Sandy Township.
- Judith Houser, sole survivor, and Harry C. Houser to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David Michael Butters and Carol A. Butters to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jacqueline L. Coble, aif, Angeline P. Hunter, by aif and sole survivor, and Kenneth Hunter estate to Suzanne Park, Thomas P. Park, and Jacqueline L. Coble, $10, Sandy Township.
- Helen Czar, by agent, Shirley Ann Kreamer, individually and agent, Bonnie Lee Eckberg, William Steven Czar, Thomas Michael Czar, and Tina R. Czar to Thomas M. Czar and Tina R. Czar, $75,000, Decatur Township.
- Jordan Kochan and Tricia Kochan to Jordan Kochan, $1, Cooper Township.
- David A. Commons and Julie L. Commons to David M. Commons, Kristie J. King, and Kimberly Ann Callahan, $1, Greenwood Township.
- William L. Amick and Penelope J. Amick to William L. Amick, Penelope J. Amick, and Jeffery S. Amick, $1, Cooper Township.
- Ruby M. Maines, Burton T. Maines, Jeanne A. Lumadue, Adam Glick, Kathleen L. Lumadue, surviving trustee, Robert L. Lumadue trust, and Kathleen L. Lumadue trust to Richard R. Passmore and Linda K. Passmore, $10,000, Jordan Township.
- Ernest R. Snyder Jr. to Shad Seger and Tara R. Swatsworth, $8,600, Pike Township.
- Ruth Nadine Bressler to Ruth Nadine Bressler and Edgar Allen Conway, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- John Gallagher and Andrea Gallagher to Michael W. Ownes Jr. and Chrystal L. Owens, $1, Sandy Township.
- K. Allen Bowser and Dianne L. Bowser to Gilbert D. Frame II and Krista L. Frame, $125,000, Lawrence Township.
- Henry B. Lefler and Adrienne A. Kohut to Jordan P. Lefler, $1, Brady Township.
- Jeremy Vance to Kevin Hollander, $197,000, Sandy Township.
- Krista M. Laforme and Joshua A. Laforme to Jamie M. McCullough, $101,000, DuBois City.
- Harry A. Neal and Lana E. Neal to Stephanie L. Renwick, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Benjamin G. Ruggles to Benjamin G. Ruggles and Joshua Brechtel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Stephen T. Holencik and Megan Ann Holencik to Kristen E. Berg, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Timothy C. Chelednik and Cindy L. Chelednik to Scylar V. Muirhead, $77,000, DuBois City.
- Cynthia Laukitis, individually and aif, Daniel R. Laukitis and Stephanie Trunzo, by aif, to Joseph M. Torrell and Amanda R. Torrell, $150,000, Brady Township.
- Robert G. Swales, Adele Swales, Ralph E. Swales, and Carol L. Swales to Ryan T. Price and Alyssa R. Price, $40,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kohlhepp Corporation to Devon Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
