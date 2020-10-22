- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 15 –21.
- Gerry D. Graham and David W. Graham Sr. to David W. Graham Sr. and Gerry D. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mark A. Stevenson and Christi L. Sherbert to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- EHMP LLC to Ray Ellison Grandchildren trust, $10, Karthaus Township.
- Lynn E. English and Donna E. English to Jessica English, $58,000, Morris Township.
- Steven N. Parks and Tammy R. Parks to Andrew M. Brown, $227,900, Morris Township.
- Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Richard M. Chestnut and Jodi L. Siebert, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- William C. Derrick to William C. Derrick, $1, Greenwood Township.
- William C. Derrick and Debbie I. Derrick to William G. Derrick, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Todd A. Shive and Nicole L. Shive to Steven N. Parks and Tammy R. Parks, $359,000, Cooper Township.
- Larry Cowder and Valerie C. Cowder to Michael L. Cassler and Deborah L. Cassler, $33,000, Boggs Township.
- Robert L. Viehdorfer and Colleen S. Viehdorfer to Colt S. Viehdorfer and Dylan C. Viehdorfer, $1, Girard Township.
- John M. Hedrick and Nancy E. Hedrick to Colt S. Viehdorfer and Dylan C. Viehdorfer, $20,000, Girard Township.
- Matthew Buck to Casteel Properties LLC, $54,904.36, Clearfield Borough.
- Teresa K. Toy and William J. Cutler to William J. Cutler, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- Benjamin Lockett and Laura Ullrich to Liza J. Baum, $34,060, Bigler Township.
- Sylvia Rockey to John A. Yatchik and Kristina M. Yatchik, $1, Cooper Township.
- Gregory P. Cranmer to Terry L. Raymer and Cheryl L. Raymer, $95,000, Sandy Township.
- Harold D. Burley and Patsy J. Burley to Wanitta Stuthers and Michael Stuthers, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Catherine M. Cowfer to Catherine M. Cowfer and Tyler A. Cowfer, $1, Jordan Township.
- Mason E. Luzier and Natash Rae Luzier to Christian L. Arnold, $69,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert A. Rinehart and Shawna D. Rinehart to Beth Ann Selfridge and Jason Selfridge, $130,000, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and HMCCPA, by tax claim, to John Penrod and Jamie Penrod, $3,000, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Darrik W. Stewart and Wendy L. Stewart to Adam Cooper and Margaret Cooper, $402, Sandy Township.
- Bryan J. Taylor, trustee, D. Joan Taylor, trustee, and Taylor Living Trust to Bryan J. Taylor and D. Joan Taylor, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Ashley D. Assalone by tax claim and Edward A. Assalone by tax claim, to Matthew Haney, $1,300, Penn Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael L. Sensor by tax claim, and Patricia L. Sensor by tax claim to David A. Whitehouse, $420, Sandy Township.
- Cool Cats and Kittens 1 LLC, by manager, Pikes Peak Capital Management II, by agent, Beth Dufficy, agent, and Karen Gados to Eric S. Hall, $18,000, Osceola Mills Borough
- Mary C. Flynn to Marden Trust and Mary C. Flynn, trustee, $1, Bigler Township.
- John R. Dynda and Judith M. Dynda to Alyssa Cesa, $73,000, DuBois City.
- Barbara L. Lahman to Heather Bowman, $70,000, Gulich Township.
- Janet J. Kimmerly to Christina Medlock, $1, Sandy Township.
- Quentin C. McClarren, Holly Thompson, and Eldon G. McClarren to Clinton L. Barquist and Asley C. Westover, $100,000, Boggs Township.
- Adena M. Kephart to Allen Fye, $5,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Tracy Kephart and Adena Kephart to Allen Fye, $200, Wallaceton Borough.
- Clarence Korte Shearer and Kyle Nathan Miller to Michael Chippie and Theresa Chippie, $28,000, Girard Township.
- Robert J. Reitz, co-trustees, Nancy L. Reitz, co-trustees, Robert J. Reitz family trust, and Nancy L. Reitz family trust to Eugene Dewayne Flockerzi and Kathryn Jane Flockerzi, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- Pamela J. Sunderlin and Donald G. Sunderlin Sr. to Donald G. Sunderlin Jr., $1, Cooper Township.
- Michael R. Olosky and Sheila J. Olosky to Michael R. Olosky, Sheila J. Olosky, Patricia Olosky, and Michelle Forcey, $1, DuBois City.
- E. William Walburn to E. William Walburn and Brenda L. Ferguson, $1, Bloom Township.
- Barbara J. Beyer to Bryan Omar Billings and Joy Maria Billings, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, General Partner, to Raymond G. Albright, $17,000, Decatur Township.
- William E. Freeman and Julia E. Freeman to Mark T. Spila and Barbara A. Spila, $25,000, Penn Township.
- John E. Washell, co-trustee, William G. Washell, co-trustee, Robert A. Washell, co-trustee, Janet Washell, co-trustee, and Washell family trust to Jason Andrew Washell, Liberty Gail Washell, and Tyler Andrew Washell, $5,000, Beccaria Township.
- Michael J. Kerlin and Angela A. Kerlin to Todd Sievers, $64,000, Cooper Township.
- Chad English and Tiffany English to Michael L. Krise and Diane P. Krise, $500, Sandy Township.
- Jennifer Gornati and Kenneth Gornati to Cara N. Kentoski and Dillon Dixon, $1, Huston Township.
- Donald G. Ruffner Jr. and Cheryl A. Ruffner to Lisa Hyun Joo Ryu, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mary Kristine Broge, executrix, and Richard F. Baumgarten estate to Mary Kristine Broge, Gretchen Ann Brafford, Katrine Ann Moore, and F. Mark Baumgarten, $1, Bloom Township.
- Mark A. Miller, Cathleen Miller, and Diane M. Milligan to Mark A. Miller and Cathleen Miller, $15,000, Huston Township.
- Thomas S. Baca and Elizabeth J. Baca to Thomas S. Baca Jr. and Donna M. Baca, $1, Huston Township.
- Charles E. Walker, Donna M. Walker, Sherry W. Armstrong, and Steve Armstrong to Donna G. Walker, John Gearhart Jr., and Marianne Gearhart, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Allen D. Bundy Jr., Lisa Bundy, Virginia L. Johnson and Charles Johnson to Charles Johnson and Virginia L. Johnson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Charles Johnson and Virginia L. Johnson to Charles Johnson and Virginia L. Johnson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ray H. Bowser II and Sue A. Bowser to Guy Frick and Michael E. Mann, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Paul Miller Jr. and Rebecca E. Gerfertz to David Logan Hoover, $149,900, Knox Township.
- Diane M. Milligan to Diane M. Milligan, $1, Huston Township.
- Garry D. Pelton Jr. to Robert C. Smay Jr. and Trisha A. Smay, $74,000, Lawrence Township.
- Evie A. Alkins to Brent L. McGarry, $1,000, Ferguson Township.
