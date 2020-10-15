- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 8 –14.
- Deborah L. Evans, successor trustee, Noranne Heifner, successor trustee, and Read Family, revocable trust, by successor trustees, to Deborah L. Evans and Noranne Heifner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Ryan Michael Stolitza and Katherine Marie Stolitza, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, successor bishop, to St. Timothy Parish Charitable Trust, by trustee, and Lawrence T. Persico, $1, Curwensville Borough and Pike Township.
- Steven C. Clark and Katelyn Clark to Steven Cory Clark and Rebecca E. Yoder, $1, Sandy Township.
- Shirley J. McClelland, executrix, and Agnes J. Bartek estate to Hunter McClelland and Eric McClelland, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Charles A. Harvey Jr. and Rosalea M. Harvey to Luwanda Marie Rollan and Kirk Arthur Rollan, $190,000, Knox Township.
- Dennis R. Shanafelt and Janice S. Shanafelt to David Turek and Shawnee Turek, $209,200, Curwensville Borough.
- Joseph L. Waroquier Sr., to Charity S. Taylor, $9,990, Lawrence Township.
- Felder Investments LLC to Samuel Troy Kirkpatrick, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert J. Ryder and Suzanne M. Ryder to Frank B. Komar and Patricia A. Komar, $225,000, Sandy Township.
- David F. Garner and Iva Marie Garner to David F. Garner, Iva Marie Garner, and Matthew R. Garner, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas H. Anderson and Gayle L. Anderson to Yebernestky Capital LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Daniel Hollis and Dawn M. Hollis, releasing her marital interest, to Kenneth E. Schenk Jr., $22,000, Graham Township.
- Matthew D. Haney and Brittany N. Haney to Brittany N. Haney, $1, Bigler Township.
- Pamela G. Adkins, Louis James Adkins, Sandra Kay Everly and Donald L. Everly to Craig C. Westover and Brian Robert Crawford, $5,000, Chest Township.
- James T. Gormley to Keith Cogar, $1, Covington Township.
- Stephen M. Smith, individually and member, Allyson K. Smith, individually and member, Ray Smith family limited partnership, by general partner, and Ray Smith Family GP LLC, general partner, to HMI Lumber, $150,000, Bell Township.
- Robert Elick and Judith A. Elick to John W. Elick and Sherry M. Jones, $1, Burnside Township.
- Vicki L. Stephens, co-executor, C. Louise Veihdeffer estate and Nick F. Veihdeffer, co-executor, to Nicholas Jack Veihdeffer, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- David Luzier and Sholynn Luzier to Sholynn Luzier, $1, Gulich Township.
- Thomas H. Lahoda, Barton G. Lahoda, Laura A. Lahoda, and Delores A. Materkowski to William J. Foster, $68,000, Graham Township.
- 21st Mortgage Corporation to Bethany McClellan, $79,000, Lawrence Township.
- James A. Moslak and Shirley A. Moslak to Catherine Greenland, $170,500, Morris Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev./successor bishop, to St. Agnes Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev/trustee, $1, Morris Township and Cooper Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev./successor bishop, to Immaculate Conception Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev/trustee, $1, Osceola Mills Borough and Decatur Township.
- Paul D. Horchen and Rebecca Horchen to Ryan Shelley, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Robert L. McCullough and Jean Anne Gove to Mark A. Dinant and Dana Coval Dinant, $1, Morris Township.
- Richard D. Butler Sr. to Robert A. Sunderland and Victorine Guiher, $40,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy Fairman to Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy A. Fairman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy Fairman to Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy A. Fairman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy Fairman to Robert A. Fairman and Dorothy A. Fairman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ronald Ewing, Christina L. Ewing, Deborah E. Stevenson, and William P. Stevenson to Ronald D. Ewing and Christina L. Ewing, $1, Sandy Township.
- James R. Whited Sr. and Georgenina Whited to Eric Tripson, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Marsha A. McCollom and Bruce McCollom to Vincent C. Dillon and Nellie H. Peters, $15,000, Bradford Township.
- Robert R. Ralston to Jeffrey L. Ralston and Deannna D. Ralston, $1, Decatur Township.
- David A. Cisney to April A. Spencer, $10,000, Bigler Township.
- Tanner Scott Dipko to Deven D. Atkins and Douglas Gene Atkins, $151,000, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Catherine M. Butler by tax claim to Dennis L. Graham Jr., $1,500, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Peter Mowczan by tax claim and Edith Mowczan by tax claim to Bruce Nevling, $1,025, Beccaria Township.
- Bruce Hixon and Patricia Hixon to Bruce Hixon and Patricia Hixon, $1, Huston Township.
- Bruce Hixon and Patricia Hixon to Josh R. Foster, $5,500, Huston Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev./successor bishop, to St. Francis of Assisi parish charitable trust and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev/trustee, $1, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev/successor bishop to St. Basil The Great Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence Persico, most rev./trustee, $1, Ramey Borough and Gulich Township.
- Lawrence Township and American Land Holdings LLC, $225,000, Lawrence Township.
- Diane Bickel and Allen Bickel to Brian S. Kennedy and Pamela S. Kennedy, $90,000, Lawrence Township.
- PAS Group LLC to Riverfront Hospitality LLC, $1, DuBois City and Clearfield Borough.
- Sandra M. Gibbs, Patrick L. Welker, Michael G. Welker, Regina M. Welker, Darlene Westcott, Terry McQuillen and Sherry Stafford to Alan R. Larson, Roger L. Larson, Michael A. Rudella, and Far Hills LLC, $30,000, Bradford Township.
- John E. Kramer to John B. Hannifin, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael G. Ritsick to Nicholas Voelker, $399,000, Lawrence Township.
