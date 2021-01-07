  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 31 –Jan 6.
  • Gerald M. White and Ashley E. White to Robert Simcisko, $177,000, Morris Township.
  • Paula S. Hamm and Michael Hamm to Jennifer A. Folmar, $1, Knox Township.
  • Robbie M. Taylor and Lori K. Taylor to Michael D. Newhouse and Celeste A. Newhouse, $99,500, Sandy Township.
  • Rose Marie Torielli to Scott A. Yarger, $70,000, Chester Hill Borough.
  • Dorothy K. Fletcher to Reyan Kirstan Schroter, $399,000, Sandy Township.
  • Susan J. Schultz to Joseph R. Graham and Nichole L. Graham, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
  • Jeremy M. Dube to Professional Construction Solutions LLC, $20,000, Burnside Township.
  • Scott Douglas and Nichole Douglas to Barry M. Mulraney and Jenna M. Mulraney, $165,500, Burnside Township.
  • Joseph W. Gordon Jr., trustee, and Joseph W. Gordon GST exempt family trust, by trustee, to William C. Gordon, trustee, and Elizabeth C. Gordon GST exempt family trust, by trustee, $8,000, Pine Township and Sandy Township.
  • Curwensville Borough to Raymond J. Aughenbaugh III and Dawn L. Aughenbaugh, $5,000, Curwensville Borough.
  • Roger L. Kephart Jr. to Stephen Treado, $18,000, Decatur Towsnhip.
  • Marcie L. Bundrant to Calley Lynne Keith, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
  • Harry Skebo, by agent, and Helen V. Skebo, individually and agent, to Helen V. Skebo, $1, Bigler Township.
  • Henry R. Serafini, sole survivor, and Patricia Serafini estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Donna R. Stormer, sole survivor, and Robert J. Stormer estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Richard N. Pytel, sole survivor, and Joyce Pytel estate to Douglas McAninch and Wendy McConnell, $10, Sandy Township.
  • David Adam Rebar and April J. Rebar to David Adam Rebar and April J. Rebar, $1, Ramey Borough.
  • Charlotte L. Smith to David H. Smith and Renee Smith, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Joshua T. Lannen and Sarah J. Lannen to Joshua D. Heuby and Olivia McCloskey, $162,000, Cooper Township.
  • Allan L. Horiszny, Kristina S. Horiszny, and Pamela J. Horiszny, to Steven A. Delp and Melissa Ann Alberts, $1, Sandy Township.
  • John C. Vos Sr. and Kimberly R. Vos to Justin D. Monella, Samantha D. Monella, Daniel C. Monella and Michelle D. Monella, $95,000, Brady Township.
  • Gila M. Stucke to Crystal M. Coolbaugh, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Thomas J. Beers to Thomas J. Beers and Cheri D. Beers, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Geraldine Folmar Saltsman to Geraldine Folmar Saltsman, Douglas Saltsman, Todd Saltsman, and Rodney Saltsman, $1, Covington Township.
  • Harold G. Lora and Amanda L. Pentz to Harold G. Lora, $1, Curwensville Borough.
  • Jean Kolash, individually and executrix and Edward M. Misiewicz estate to Jean Kolash, Sharon Fremer, Mary Jo Horgan, Helen Sutton, and Michael Misiewicz, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Scott E. Kucharcik to William A. Jester III and Christie A. Jester, $79,000, Pike Township.

