- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 21-28.
- Ellis C. Miller estate and Lois I. Miller to Lois I. Miller, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Charlene F. Paul to Jason Kephart and Tonia Kephart, $1, Cooper Township.
- Matthew T. Henry and Marissa M. Henry to Richard A. Forberg and Ann L. Stager, $249,900, Beccaria Township.
- Linda Jean Dillen to Daniel E. Oshall and Deborah L. Oshall, $5,000, Beccaria Township.
- Jessica L. Neeper to David J. Ryan, $80,000, Lawrence Township.
- Richard A. Pryde Sr., by agent, and Richard Allen Pryde Jr., agent, to Jeffrey P. Thompson and Kelly L. Thompson, $170,000, Decatur Township.
- Robin D. Albert Taylor, executrix, and Janice L. Taylor estate to Carol A. Reiter, Beth A. Gallo, and David W. Reiter, $130,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Edward J. Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins to Kacey L. Osborne, $127,000, Sandy Township.
- Sonia M. Veruete and Robert S. Uncapher to Robert S. Uncapher Jr., $1, Karthaus Township.
- Jenny Heller, guardian and individually, and Gregg E. Heller to Daniel M. Baronick and Kelly J. Baronick, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey A. Kyler, executor, and Gerald W. Kyler estate to Marita Skacel and Robert Skacel Jr., $120,000, Bradford Township.
- Lansberry Brothers Properties LLC to Raymond E. Sudik and Carla R. Rosselli, $15,605, Morris Township.
- Wilson Capital LLC to Donald E. Fingers and Sandra M. Fingers, $170,000, Sandy Township.
- Gary Vongunden to JDDS Rentals LLC, $14,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Daniel A. Snyder and Judy L. Snyder to Judy L. Snyder, $1, Clearfield Borough
- David G. Senior, agent and aif, Donald L. Senior, by agent and aif, and Carole J. Senior, by aif and agent, to Jesse J. Aughenbaugh, $205,000, DuBois City.
- Matthew J. Smith to Robert J. Slattery and Andrea J. Slattery, $200, Sandy Township.
- Steven Richard Moore II and Chelsea Moore to Thomas J. Riddle and Katherine N. Riddle, $145,000, Pike Township.
- Olivette Lanigan Fogg and James H. Fogg to Donald I. Beebe and Rosemary A. Beebe, $80,000, Sandy Township.
- Mark Charles Reed and Brenda L. Reed to Brenda L. Reed, $10, Sandy Township.
- Brenda L. Reed to Howard Adam Lambing and Breonna Michele Ruffner, $259,429, Sandy Township.
- John R. Wells and Rene L. Wells to Robert V. Ellinger and Jamie L. Ellinger, $500, Sandy Township.
- John Howell, Barbara Howell, Donna Moon and Kenneth J. Moon Sr. to Charles Howell Jr. and Kenneth J. Moon Jr., $1, Burnside Township.
- Thomas S. Radziwon and Amelia J. Radziwon to George A. Horvath and Debra A. Horvath, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Gerald H. Smith, co-executor, Elizabeth A. Smith, co-executor, and Jane S. Smith estate to Gerald H. Smith, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gerald H. Smith, co-successor trustee, Elizabeth A. Smith, co-successor trustee, and Jane S. Smith revocable trust agreement to Gerald H. Smith, trustee, and Jane S. Smith family trust, $1, Goshen Township.
- Scott C. Johnson, Esther R. Johnson, Duane A. White, Carmen L. White, and Carmen R. White to Ethan Scott Johnson, $1, Bradford Township.
- Robert Royer and Sharon Royer to James W. Royer and Robert E. Royer Jr., $1, Covington Township.
- Albert B. Pearson III and Michele L. Pearson to Michele L. Pearson and Albert B. Pearson III, $10, Lawrence Township.
- Persal Akat to Wendy Stone and Robert Chapman, $159,000, Huston Township.
- Randy L. Brown Sr. and Rodney L. Brown Sr. to John W. Gonzalez Jr., $500, Decatur Township.
- Jack A. Oakman and Sherry S. Oakman to Jack A. Oakman, trustee, Oakman Living Trust, by trustee, and Sherry S. Oakman, trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Brett Rusnica to Brett Rusnica and Amy Lynn Rusnica, $1, Brady Township.
- Richard H. Hoffman, by agents, Catherine M. Buskauskas, agent, and Douglas R. Hoffman, agent, to Christopher Myers and Danielle Myers, $164,200, Cooper Township.
- Michael W. Owens III and Ashley Owens to Alexander McCracken and Alysa J. McCracken, $74,999, Clearfield Borough.
- Dominick J. Fanell, Cheryl A. Fanell, Thomas O. Orlo and Michael G. Orlo to Guy B. Haviland and Diane C. Haviland, $5,000, Burnside Township.
- Dietrich H. Brandt to Marcia K. Reese and Reese Brothers Coal Company, $1, Glen Hope Borough.
- Eugene D. Bungo, Sandra L. Bungo, Larry J. Bungo, Virginia M. Bungo, Vivian J. Corl Bungo, Donald P. Corl, Dana M. Kartman Bungo, and Jon Whitcomb to Eugene D. Bungo and Sandra L. Bungo, $1, Gulich Township.
- Eugene D. Bungo and Sandra L. Bungo to Patrick L. Brown and Kathy J. Brown, $1, Gulich Township.
- Gary B. Long, Cherie L. Long, Michael J. Long, and Tory S. Long to Michael J. Long and Tory S. Long, $99,000, Bradford Township.
- Matthew C. Kelce to K Realty LLC, $480,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Jan M. Nelson, co-administrator and individually, Thomas A. Hudson Jr., co-administrator and individually, Gladys I. Hudson estate, Jeffrey D. Nelson, Ronald L. Hudson, Lynnette R. Kelly, Michael A. Kelly, Mark Allen Solis, and Dale Asa Hudson Jr. to Lynnette R. Kelly, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ashley Lynn Hudson to Lynnette R. Kelly, $600, Lawrence Township.
- Jacob Lee Truesdale and Pamela Sue Truesdale to Pamela Sue Truesdale, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald Klenotiz to Donald S. Klenotiz, $1, Union Township and Brady Township.
- John H. Imbt, by aif, and Jeffrey W. Stover, aif, to Teddy D. Sizemore and Jennifer T. Sizemore, $383,000, Bradford Township.
- Thomas W. Zimmerman to Renee Zimmerman Murarik and John Murarik, $1, Woodward Township.
- Thomas W. Zimmerman and Joann M. Zimmerman to Renee Zimmerman Murarik and John Murarik, $1, Woodward Township.
- Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Federal National Mortgage Association, $10, Lawrence Township.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Man kills self at local motel
-
Altoona man killed in Rush Twp. crash
-
Local physician waives hearing in DUI case
-
Punxsutawney woman killed in Sandy Township crash
-
Hyde woman sentenced to jail for trafficking meth
-
Pentz's clutch fourth quarter leads Lady Tide over West Branch
-
Mistrial declared in case against accused drug dealer
-
BEYOND THE SIDELINE: Glendale's Beth Campbell
-
Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling takes down West Branch 40-24
-
West Branch wrestling pins rival Moshannon Valley 62-12
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: