- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 14-20.
- John P. Hayles III and Tanja L. Hayles to Tanja L. Hayles, $1, Morris Township.
- Anthony J. Alvetro and Joanne A. Alvetro to Anthony J. Alvetro and Joanne A. Alvetro, $1, Sandy Township.
- Maxine Eisenhower to Marilyn Lange, $1, Decatur Township.
- Donald A. Stewart estate and David J. Hopkins to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $100,000, Huston Township.
- Fine Line Homes LP, general partner, and Fine Line Homes Inc. to Andrew J. Pollock and Carla J. Pollock, $225,000, Cooper Township.
- James A. Thal to Diane Potter, $130,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Corbet Construction Inc. to Michael J. Moultrhop and Toni L. Clark Moultrhop, $188,500, Sandy Township.
- David A. Palilla and Terri L. Palilla to Joseph Gigliotti and Deborah M. Gigliotti, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Marilyn L. Kephart, Franklin W. Kephart, Wanda Kephart, Carla J. Straw and Morris Paul Kephart to Morris Paul Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., to William S. Rumbarger and Juliette Rumbarger, $200, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Margaret L. Fetterman by tax claim, trustee, and David L. Hunter by tax claim to Nostaw LLC, trustee, and 6708 Colonel Drake Trust, by trustee, $1,000, Bell Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Margaret L. Fetterman by tax claim, trustee, and David L. Hunter by tax claim to Nostaw LLC, trustee, and 6708 Colonel Drake Trust, by trustee, $400, Bell Township.
- Ronald A. Frelin and Bertha Jane Frelin to Christopher Dixon, $54,000, Goshen Township.
- Kyle D. Lowry to Marie E. McGrath, trustee, and Marie E. McGrath revocable living trust, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- John D. Long and Marcia L. Long to Lon D. Long, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Eret Family Trust and Reatha M. Eret, trustee, to Michael J. Laird and Connie M. Laird, $7,000, Greenwood Township.
- Bonnie L. Gomola to Donald Gomola and Bonnie L. Gomola, $1, Morris Township.
- Michael A. Riling, executor, and Dorothy L. Riling estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County tax claim bureau, Brian E. Holben by tax claim and Amy D. Holben by tax claim to Thomas G. Moore and Erika F. Moore, $400, Sandy Township.
- Shannon J. Dixon and Scott Dixon to Steven K. Heitsenrether and Heidi Heitsenrether, $1, Bradford Township.
- Janice M. Rowles to Joseph William Bloom, $1, Jordan Township, Knox Township, and Pike Township.
- Corey Lee Shawver to John W. Murarik, Brandon A. Murarik, Shane T. Murarik, and John M. Schall, $63,000, Bigler Township.
- Dale G. Ogden and Betty Ann Ogden to Dale G. Ogden Jr., $1, Goshen Township.
- Emilie Donna Comly and William Comly to Steven Pentz and Jamie Pentz, $210,000, Pike Township.
- Jody L. Peoples and Patricia C. Peoples to Melissa S. Maines Sopic and Bradley S. Sopic, $237,900, Pike Township.
- Audley J. Bartley to Daniel L. McAllister, $500, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, James R. Shimmel, and Janet E. Shimmel to Caleb M. Perks and Robert F. Perks, $1,200, Chester Hill Borough.
- Gary L. Godin and Connie A. Godin to Jason Scott Godin, $1, Gulich Township.
- John M. Simmers and Dorothy Simmers to Brian J. Simmers and Ashley N. Simmers, $11,895, Beccaria Township.
- John M. Simmers and Dorothy Simmers to John M. Simmers and Dorothy Simmers, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Russell L. Reader and Deborah R. Reader to Stephen W. Howell and Valerie D. Howell, $51,000, Boggs Township.
- Paul C. Augustine and Dorothy M. Augustine to Matthew P. Augustine, $1, Pike Township.
- National Lake Holdings LLC to Donald J. Zurenda Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Liddle to Robert J. Liddle, Joshua M. Lindemuth, and Joseph P. Antonuccio Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Ernest L. Boal to Kenneth L. Boal and Jodee Lynn Boal, $75,000, Knox Township.
- PNC Bank National Association, successor by merger, and National City Bank, successor by merger, to Geraldine R. Folmar and Karen Demko, $36,500, Decatur Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to M&T Bank, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Robert E. Reed to Shielda Graham and Michael Wright, $400, Sandy Township.
- Sara K. McClintock, Michael McClintock and John R. McGill to Gary D. Guerndt and Jodie A. Guerndt, $53,000, DuBois City.
- John A. Morroni and Elizabeth Ann Morroni to Michael B. Reams Jr., $164,000, Gulich Township.
- Trista Nicole Naugle and Joshua P. Naugle to Jennifer K. Smith and Thomas J. Smith III, $99,000, Sandy Township.
- James D. Lender and Susan B. Lender to Amy M. Martin, $1, Decatur Township.
- Gaither Conrad LLC to Scott R. Sutterlin and Suncha Walko, $27,000, DuBois City.
- Christopher N. Miller and Jamie S. Miller to Jennifer L. Murphy, $293,500, Sandy Township.
- Raphael Dale Bott and Nancy Lee Bott to Raphael D. Bott, Nancy L. Bott and Kelly D. Bott, $1, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dorothy Senile by tax claim and Edward Senile by tax claim to Josh McCahan, $400, Sandy Township.
- Judith A. Kovach to Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette Hugill, $1, Burnside Township.
- Barbara L. Kyler to Barbara L. Kyler, trustee, and Kyler family revocable trust, $1, Bradford Township.
- Gary L. Hoover Jr. to Gary Lynn Hoover and Carla J. Hoover, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rebecca O. McCamley and David M. Wood to Jacob R. Kriner and Breanna E. Williams, $145,000, Morris Township.
- Joyce M. Gavlak estate and Michael A. Gavlak, executor, to Leslie M. Bookman, $150,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Tyler J. Lucas to Cory A. Bryan, $195,000, Gulich Township.
- Robert N. Barr, Kathy S. Barr, Howard R. Barr and Jean M. Barr to James J. Duke and Janet Duke, $27,000, Gulich Township.
- John Andrew Whitton to Barry S. Rose and Linda Liv Rose, $46,000, Cooper Township.
- Joseph B. Bower Jr. and Hillary O. Bower to Joseph B. Bower Jr., $1, Knox Township.
- Brandon R. McCracken, executor, and Diana J. Huey estate to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $1, Burnside Township.
- Eleanor S. Uehling revocable trust, John S. Crawford, successor co-trustee, and Katharine Crawford Robey, successor co-trustee, to Katharine Crawford Robey, $1, Bigler Township and Beccaria Township.
- Steven William Lord and Bonnie Lord to Jennifer Freeman, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sana Nicole Gater and Kenneth Patrick Gater to Denise McGarry and Wade McGarry, $1, Morris Township.
- Jennifer L. Graham and Jeffeery J. Achmoody to Brittany A. McGarvey and Randy A. Weld Jr., $159,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Donald Pollick, surviving trustee, and Pollick family revocable trust to Rodney A. Pollick, $1, Pike Township.
- James Bumbarger, by agent, and Terry Buchmiller, agent, to Terry Lee English, $1, Graham Township.
- Helen R. Matsko estate, Agnes Nelson, administratrix, John Matsko, Andrew Matsko, Lawrence Matsko, Martha Colyer, Audrey Matsko, Veronica Samansky, and Agnes Nelson to Donald R. Holliday and William A. Holliday, $18,000, Cooper Township.
- Michael S. Owens and Carol A. Owens to Jared M.S. Owens, $1, Covington Township.
- Randy J. Deasey and Taresa M. Deasey to Joshua D. Monella and Molly E. Monella, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- Suzanne M. Demott to Suzanne M. Demott, $1, Sandy Township.
- Paula Bataille to Kasi Woodring, $29,500, Morris Township.
