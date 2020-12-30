- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 24-30.
- Shirley Fink and Hale T. Fink estate to Randy R. Fink and Debra K. Fink, $1, Ferguson Township.
- John P. Orloski and Fayme L. Orloski to Luke J. Leonard and Elizabeth A. Leonard, $28,000, Union Township.
- Gary W. Pearce and Debra A. Pearce to Timothy A. Waugaman, $28,000, Burnside Borough.
- Matthew Mark Hannagan and Autumn Dawn Hannagan to Matthew Barnyak and Hadley Barnyak, $377,500, Cooper Township.
- Morrisdale DPP LLC, by sole member, and Dollar Merchant Fund I LLC, sole member, to NCI Morrisdale DG LLC, $1,412,124.65, Morris Township.
- Kay B. Caber to Ryan P. McGrath, $129,700, Bigler Township.
- William David Muir and Edith Muir to Timothy Syput and Dana Syput, $130,000, Sandy Township.
- Wendy L. Bigelow, individually, agent, and aif, and Larry E. Bigelow, by agent, aif, to Christopher D. Sheesley, $218,500, Sandy Township.
- Cyrus R. Lanager III and Ruth S. Lanager to Paige Alyssa Keiper and Jacob Andrew Rupp, $171,500, Morris Township.
- Marilyn E. Busatto, executrix, and Frederic H. Christian estate to Marilyn E. Busatto, $1, DuBois City.
- Timothy Smith, executor, Robin Smith, executor, and Jackie P. Gum estate to Darlene McClure, $1, Pike Township.
- Darlene Sue McClure and Robert A. McClure to Kristal Rauch, $135,000, Curwensville Borough.
- David J. Myers to Gary R. Myers, $22,500, Decatur Township.
- Lloyd B. Brown to Lloyd B. Brown and Suszanne C. Brown, $1, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Matthew James by tax claim and Lauren L. McKinnon by tax claim to Corbet Construction Inc., $20,910, Sandy Township.
- Maureen E. Cooper to Maureen Ellen Cooper, $1, Sandy Township.
- Frans B. Johnson III and Melanie Ann Dull to Samuel A. Curtis and Kaylin A. Strauser, $1, Huston Township.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill to Randy L. Wildasin, Sandra Wildasin, and James M. Garron, $100,000, Chest Township.
- Wanda Ahlberg and William Anthony Smith Jr. to Wanda Ann Smith, William Anthony Smith Jr., and Melesha Kylie Ahlberg, $1, Cooper Township.
- LSF 10 Master Participation Trust, by trustee, US Bank Trust National Association, trustee and by aif, and Hudson Homes Management LLC, aif, to Kyrston M. Goss, $10,000, Morris Township.
- Clinton E. Salada and Elissa R. Rhed to Clear Blue Sky Enterprises LLC, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Dakota Q. Wick to Jessie Emel, $180,000, Morris Township.
- Edward J. Zwolski Jr., Catherine M. Shope, and Barbara A. Johnson to John Dellantonio and Mark D. Marino, $20,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Hullihen Rentals LLC to Russell Real Estate LLC, $34,000, Clearfield Borough.
- L. Scott McAninch and Jeannie McAninch to William D. Smith and Melissa Smith, $112,000, DuBois City.
- David Neil Caldwell and Billie Jo Carter to David Neil Caldwell, $1, Greenwood Township.
- OMB Royalties LLC, manager, and Morse Energy Partners LLC, manager, to KAB Acquisition LLLP VIII, Morse Energy Partners LLC, Dios Del Mar Petroleum Inc., MDC Partners LLC, and MDC, $100, Sandy Township.
- Jason D. Hamilton and Jennifer L. Hamilton to Charles L. Reynolds and Barbara J. Reynolds, $1, Sandy Township.
- Charles L. Reynolds and Barbara J. Reynolds to Charles L. Reynolds and Barbara J. Reynolds, $1, Sandy Township.
- Charles L. Reynolds and Barbara J. Reynolds to Cynthia Davis Bowser and Roy Rose, $385,000, Sandy Township.
- Jason D. Hamilton and Jennifer L. Hamilton to Jason D. Hamilton and Jennifer L. Hamilton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Hale Bergum Haines LLC to Todd A. Shive and Nicole L. Shive, $85,000, Lawrence Township.
- Alvin Hughes to Devin L. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael J. Moulthrop and Toni L. Clark Mounthrop to William Barrett Jr., Susan Barrett, William Barrett III, Emily Barrett, and Sarah Barrett, $246,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Alfred P. Hess III by tax claim, and Brandy L. Hess by tax claim to Paul C. Dale, $5,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Alfred P. Hess by tax claim to Paul C. Dale, $400, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Alfred P. Hess by tax claim to Paul C. Dale, $3,750, Clearfield Borough.
Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Alfred P. Hess III by tax claim to Paul C. Dale, $400, Clearfield Borough.
- Rebecca Pavao to Kiley Longo, $25,000, Huston Township.
- Allen R. Roseberry and Betty E. Roseberry to Jennifer Sheridan and Daniel Sheridan, $1, Clearfield Borough.