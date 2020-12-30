Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Significant freezing rain possible, perhaps beginning as a brief period of sleet or snow. Around one quarter of an inch of ice is possible, after a light coating coating of snow or sleet. * WHERE...North central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Friday. Tree damage and power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&