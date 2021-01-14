- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 6 –14.
- Harold G. Lora and Amanda L. Pentz to Harold G. Lora, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Jean Kolash, individually and executrix, and Edward M. Misiewicz to Jean Kolash, Sharon Fremer, Mary Jo Horgan, Helen Sutton, and Michael Misiewicz, $1, Sandy Township.
- Scott E. Kucharcik to William A. Jester III and Christie A. Jester, $79,000, Pike Township.
- Matthew A. Rowles to Tammy Rowles, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis L. Lingle by tax claim and Carol Lingle by tax claim to Russell Real Estate LLC, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis L. Merrey estate and Shari L. Merrey, executrix, to Jodi A. Albarano and Julie A. Merrey Baum, $1, Goshen Township.
- Tracy L. Kauffman to Bilbuck Farms LLC, $70,000, Girard Township.
- William J. Stadelman to Kenneth W. Stadelman, $1, Bradford Township.
- Karen M. Zech and Patricia M. Clark to Jeffrey M. Williams and Tina D. Graham, $132,000, Sandy Township.
- John W. Kula Sr., Betty Kula, Francis J. Kula, Irma G. Kula, Simon F. Kula, Linda Kula, and Susan J. Kula to Edward N. Howell, Mark A. Merat, and Janice A. Merat, $85,000, Pike Township.
- Paul C. Vonella to Paul C. Vonella, Joshua Paul Vonella, Justin Paul Vonella, Jacob Paul Vonella, and Jared Paul Vonella, $1, Huston Township.
- John P. Hayles III and Tanja L. Hayles to Tanja L. Hayles, $1, Morris Township.
- Anthony J. Alvetro and Joanne A. Alvetro to Anthony J. Alvetro and Joanne A. Alvetro, $1, Sandy Township.
- Maxine Eisenhower to Marilyn Lange, $1, Decatur Township.
- Donald A. Stewart estate and David J. Hopkins, administrator, to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $100,000, Huston Township.
- Fine Line Homes LP, general partner, and Fine Line Homes Inc. to Andrew J. Pollock and Carla J. Pollock, $225,000, Cooper Township.
- James A. Thal to Diane Potter, $130,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Corbet Construction Inc. to Michael J. Moultrhop and Toni L. Clark Moultrhop, $188,500, Sandy Township.
- David A. Palilla and Terri L. Palilla to Joseph Gigliotti and Deborah M. Gigliotti, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Marilyn L. Kephart, Franklin W. Kephart, Wanda Kephart, Carla J. Straw and Morris Paul Kephart to Morris Paul Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to William S. Rumbarger and Juliette Rumbarger, $200, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Margaret L. Fetterman by tax claim, trustee, and David L. Hunter by tax claim to Nostaw LLC, trustee, and 6708 Colonel Drake Trust, by trustee, $400, Bell Township.
- Ronald A. Frelin and Bertha Jane Frelin to Christopher Dixon, $54,000, Goshen Township.
- Kyle D. Lowry to Marie E. McGrath, trustee, and Marie E. McGrath revocable living trust, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- John D. Long and Marcia L. Long to Lon D. Long, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Eret family trust and Reatha M. Eret, trustee, to Michael J. Laird and Connie M. Laird, $7,000, Greenwood Township.
- Bonnie L. Gomola to Donald Gomola and Bonnie L. Gomola, $1, Morris Township.
Michael A. Riling, executor, and Dorothy L. Riling estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $1, Sandy Township.