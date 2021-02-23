Abolish the death penalty? Vote “Yes” or “No”!
It is not that simple.
Most of us think about the death penalty in connection with one murder, this murder, that murder.
But the death penalty is allowed by the federal government and in many states for other situations.
One of the principal arguments against the death penalty is that we now possess less irreversible methods of punishing offenders and keeping society safe from possible repeat offenses, chiefly life in prison without possibility of parole.
True enough, in the case of a drug dealer who shoots another drug dealer in a turf war.
But what about the convicted murderer who, while in prison, kills another inmate — and then, a year later, kills a prison guard?
At some point, we rebel against continuing to expose people to the threat of death at the hands of a serial killer or a psychopath.
What about the traitor who provides secrets to other countries whose governments are hostile to us? Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953 for conspiring to pass American atomic bomb secrets to the Soviet Union. Treason exposes millions to death, conquest, serfdom — a litany of awful consequences.
What about the accused killer who, while awaiting trial, kills witnesses? What about the family member of a convicted murderer who kills the judge that sentenced her?
What about the brothers who placed a bomb to kill and maim dozens during the Boston Marathon in 2013?
Some Americans oppose the death penalty in principle. That opposition is rooted in a respect for life.
But there are crimes that transcend the sanctity of individual lives. We need to consider penalties for those offenses.
We need to be more nuanced than simply talking about “the death penalty,” as though it applies only to individual murders.
Shaken by the repeated revelations that people on Death Row have later been found innocent, some Americans no longer feel confident in applying the death penalty where guilt is established according to the usual standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
But what about cases in which there is no doubt? Some murderers not only confess; they boast. Some murderers and traitors are caught in the act.
Death penalty? There are, in fact, death penalties. As we revise our laws, let’s keep that in mind.
— Denny Bonavita