The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is pleased to honor the regional winners of the “Paint the Plow” safety outreach contest which promotes winter driving safety and fosters appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
This year’s theme was “Don’t rush in ice and slush”.
DuBois Central Catholic High School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. The plow depicts a trio of penguins clearly dizzy from the fall they took while rushing through ice and slush. Sugar Valley Rural Charter School in Clinton County was the honorable mention.
Winner of the “Judges’ Pick” award was Coudersport High School, with a plow depicting snowmen in peril as a car careens toward them through ice and slush. Cameron County High School won honorable mention for the “Judges’ Pick,” which was determined through specific criteria by a panel of judges.
Participating schools included Bellefonte High School, Cameron County High School, Central Mountain High School, Clearfield Alliance Christian School, Coudersport High School, DuBois Central Catholic High School, Harmony High School, and Sugar Valley Rural Charter School.
2019 was the first year of participation by Clearfield Alliance, Sugar Valley, and Cameron County.
“Once again, we are impressed with the creativity and colorful work the students came up with for the plow designs, said District Executive Karen Michael. “It’s wonderful to see local students use their artistic vision to share an important safety message.”
During the winter weather season, the blades painted by all eight schools will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in District 2’s 9-County region. District 2 serves, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.
Members of the public can view photos of the painted plow blades online at www.penndot.gov/district2 by clicking on the “Paint the Plow” icon.
More information on the program can be obtained by contacting Marla Fannin at mfannin@pa.gov or 765-0423 or Tim Nebgen at tnebgen@pa.gov or 765-0598.
“Paint the Plow” is a joint effort of PennDOT and area high schools. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2019 statewide theme is “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” It was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather to arrive safely to their destination.
For more information on winter driving and PennDOT operations, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.