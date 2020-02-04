DUBOIS — The Curwensville boys basketball team led host DuBois Central Catholic 10-9 after one quarter of play Tuesday evening, but the Cardinalsl outscored the Tide 18-7 in the second frame on the way to a 64-47 victory.
Trevor Lansberry paced the Tide with 10 points, while Scott Condon netted nine and Adam Miller scored eight.
Curwensville slipped to 2-16 overall and 0-9 in the AML South.
The Golden Tide visit Sheffield on Friday.
Curwensville—47
Terry 2 2-2 7, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lezzer 1 0-0 3, Condon 3 3-8 9, Lansberry 3 2-4 10, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 2-7 8. Totals: 12 7-21 47.
DuBois Central Catholic—64
Foster 3 4-4 12, Kness 1 0-0 2, Starr 4 0-0 9, Koslco 4 2-2 10, Way 2 0-1 4, Jenkins 0 0-1 0, Meholick 4 0-0 12, S. Paisley 2 0-0 4, Armanini 0 1-2 1, Maurer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-10 64.
Three-pointers: Terry, Lezzer, Lansberry 2; Foster 2, Starr, Meholicic 4.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 10 7 12 8—47
DCC 9 18 16 12—64