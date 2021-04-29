DuBOIS — On Tuesday, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals varsity baseball team traveled to Curwensville and soundly defeated the Golden Tide 15-0 in three innings. On Wednesday, the Golden Tide traveled to DCC and tried to get its revenge. Early on, it looked like it might actually be a possibility. But the Cardinals were able to have a three-run second inning after being down 2-0 and held on to a 5-3 victory.
Carter Hickman led the Cardinals on the mound, picking up the win by pitching five and 1/3 innings and six hits while allowing just three runs.
“It all starts with starting pitching and again, we had another great outing from Carter Hickman,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “Carter Hickman’s been a beast at the plate and on the mound. On the field, he’s just been improving every day. He’s a grinder. I’ve known Carter since he was seven years old and I’ve coached him ever since. That’s who he is.”
Hickman also had two hits and leadoff hitter Matt Pyne had two RBIs on the day with a two-out double in the second inning.
“It starts at the top with Matty Pyne and getting those leadoff situations,” Fox said. “You get big hits in big situations, that’s what wins ballgames. Two-out RBI hits wins games.”
But the Golden Tide were dead set on making it a competitive game from the get-go, with Jake Mullins leading the game off with a single and then a stolen base to second. As he advanced to third on a Spencer Hoover groundout, Jake McCracken brought home Mullins for a quick 1-0 lead on a fielder’s choice.
“That was our goal coming in — just manufacture some runs,” Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski said. “We just couldn’t come up with a big hit in a couple of key situations there.”
Golden Tide pitcher Chase Graham allowed only one hit in the bottom of the first inning — a Hickman single — before Curwensville added another run to go up 2-0 on DCC in the second inning. Curwensville had three consecutive singles by Shane Sunderlin, Tyler Lee and Thad Butler — the latter of which was a bunt that strattled the first base line and stayed fair — before Shane Haney brought home Sunderlin on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0 Curwensville.
The Cardinals, however, answered back in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead. Kaden Brezenski doubled deep to center field and a Taven Lukehart single brought Brezenski across the plate to make it 2-1. With Lukehart on and Zach Spellen being hit by a pitch, Pyne hit his two-run double over the center fielder to give DCC a 3-2 lead.
Two more runs were tacked on by the Cardinals in the bottom of the fourth with RBI singles from Damon Foster and Dante Armanini to make it 5-2.
Curwensville quickly answered and cut the DCC lead down to 5-3 in the top of the fifth as Haney led off the inning with a single and eventually made it to third base. A wild pitch then allowed Haney to cross home plate to get the Golden Tide within two.
“We showed a lot of heart today,” Harzinski said. “We came out and we played a tough team. We played them down to the wire. We just needed some timely hitting and one or two timely plays.”
From there, Cartar Kosko came in to relieve Hickman on the mound and Jake McCracken relieved Graham, with Kosko not allowing a hit and McCracken only allowing two hits, thus eventually setting the final score at 5-3.
“The kids made the plays today and they came out and competed,” Fox said. “That’s baseball, too. Yesterday’s game, yeah we had everything clicking where the ball was falling our way. We hit balls hard today and they got caught. That’s how it goes sometimes. These games are what make you better.
Although Curwensville lost consecutive games to DCC, Harzinski said it was night and day different with his team in Wednesday’s contest than on Tuesday, as he was also pleased with his team’s effort from the mound.
“We were down yesterday,” Harzinski said. “Morale was down and we talked to them and got them back up. And they came to play today ... Chase came in and did a heck of a job for us. We’ve got four games in a row this week and he ate a lot of innings up. Then McCracken came in and shut the door. Pitching wise today, they got ahead in the counts and threw strikes. We made plays behind them. Just had one or two plays we should’ve made that cost us a couple runs.”
With the win, DCC moves to 5-5 on the season.
“These kids have battled back to .500 now,” Fox said. “We still have a lot to work on as a team. Everybody’s accepting their roles and everybody’s contributing in some way every game ... We’re winning games as a team and losing games as a team.”
DCC will take on DuBois Saturday and Fox said he hopes this will be much needed momentum for his team as they go into the season.
“Moving forward, we need to peak at the right time,” Fox said. “These kids, it’s a young group and everybody’s in the same boat where everybody had a year off. But now we’re passed that. We’re 10 games in and there’s no excuses. So win or lose, we have to play the game the right way. We have to come out with great approaches, great mentality and ready to compete every single pitch. Moving forward I see these guys, they’re improving everyday at practices and in games. That’s all we can ask for. At the end of the day they’re here, they’re showing up and competing. That’s what we want out of them. After that, we let the ball fall where it may.”
Curwensville falls to 4-6 and travels to Brockway today.
“This team has some heart,” Harzinski said. “This team put it to us yesterday and we came out today and we hung in there right with them. We’ll be able to bounce back tomorrow ... We’ve just got to move forward and keep playing. You can’t dwell on anything. We’ve got another game (today) and one more Friday this week.”
Curwensville—3
Jake Mullins 2b-ss 4110, Spencer Hoover c 4010, Jake McCracken ss-p 2001, Matt Brown dh 3000, Shane Sunderlin 3b 3110, Tyler Lee 1b 2010, Thad Butler rf-2b 3010, Chase Graham p-rf 2000, Josh Shaffer ph 1000, Shane Haney lf 3111, Chris Fegert cf (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-3-6-2.
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Matt Pyne cf 3112, Carter Hickman p-2b 3120, Neel Gupta cr 0000, Damon Foster ss 4011, Dante Armanini rf-lf 2011, Brandin Anderson dh 3000, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3110, Cartar Kosko lf-p 3010, Taven Lukehart 1b 3111, Andrew Green rf 0000, Zach Spellen 2b-1b 2100, Ben Gritzer c (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-5-8-5.
Score by Innings
C’ville 110 010 0—3
DCC 030 200 x—5
Errors: C’ville 1, DCC 1. LOB: C’ville 5, DCC 7. 2B: Brezenski, Pyne. HBP: Spellen (by Graham). SB: Mullins, McCracken, Haney; Pyne.
Pitching
C’ville: Chase Graham-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Jake McCracken-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
DCC; Carter Hickman-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Cartar Kosko-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Hickman. LP—Graham.