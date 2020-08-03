The second and final day of harness racing at the Clearfield fairgrounds featured 17 heats and 13 different winners as 3-year-olds took center stage.
Todd Schadel led the way with three victories, while Wayne Long and Tony Schadel each nabbed two on Monday afternoon.
Dave Brickell, William Carter, James Dodson, Roger Hammer, Aaron Johnston, Shawn Johnston, Cory Kreiser, Eric Neal, Steve Schoeffel and Branden Smith all picked up one win as well.
Tony Schadel got things going in the initial race of the day, the first of four heats featuring Group A pacing Fillies. He guided Artistic Spirit across the line in a time of 2:00.2.
Neal won the second heat, guiding Loudoo Princess across the line in an identical time of 2:00.2.
Brickell, who led all drivers with four wins on Sunday, grabbed a victory in Heat 3, taking Dream Dancing to the post in 2:00.1.
Todd Schadel closed out the division by piloting Search Light across the line in a time of 2:02.1.
The colts and geldings A Group was up next and saw Hammer jump to the front of the line with No Name Yankee, taking him to a winning drive in 2:02.0.
Schoeffel became the sixth different driver to cross the line in first place, as he guided Stickler Hanover to a winning time of 2:01.1.
Shawn Johnston was next to add his name to a growing list of winners, sitting in the sulky behind Furious Fast, who trotted to a time of 2:03.1 in the first heat of the Group A trotting fillies.
Long earned his first win of the day in the final heat of the division, driving Doodle Hanover to a winning time of 2:05.3.
The colts and geldings were back to the forefront for Monday’s ninth race, and Carter became the ninth different driver to score a victory when he piloted Champ Charbel to a time of 2:01.0.
Todd Schadel broke the string of different winners in the second heat of the pacing colts and geldings. He took Nome Hanover to the front of the line, winning in 2:00.1.
Long became the second multi-winner in a row when he guided Full Send to the quickest time of the day — 1:59.2.
The Colts and Geldings B Group was up next, and Dodson became the 1oth different driver to score a win, piloting trotter Justice Matters across the line in 2:05.4.
Tony Schadel followed with his second win, driving Detonated to the line in 2:05.3.
Kreiser earned his win in the 14th race, which was the only division of the Fillies B Group pacers, sitting in the sulky behind Rydia Hanover, who hit the finish line in 2:03.2.
The Group B pacing colts and geldings were next to take the stage.
Aaron Johnston and TSM Batman won the first heat in a time of 2:02.1 and Smith and Bipboonallie took the second heat in 1:59.4, which was the second fastest time of the day.
Todd Schadel closed the 17-race program out with a win in the only Fillies Group B trotter heat. He took Chinchilla Hanover to a victory in 2:08.2 to nab his third victory of the day, giving him a total of five wins for the 2-day event.
That tied Brickell for the most wins by any driver. Aaron Johnston had four wins over the 2-day event, while Hammer, Long and Tony Schadel each scored three.
The total purse for Monday’s 17 races was $66,175.
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-year-old
Fillies A Group
Pacers
Heat 1
1. Artistic Soul (Tony Schadel) 2:00.2. 2. TSM Western Soul (William Carter). 3. Chatty Devon (Shawn Johnston). 4. Sanction Hanover (Aaron Johnston). 5. Premier Lauxmont (Eric Neal).
Heat 2
1. Loudoo Princess (Neal) 2:00.2. 2. Dracula (Branden Smith). 3. Precious Jess (Carter). 4. Silly But Serious (S. Johnston). 5. TSM She Wolf (A. Johnston).
Heat 3
1. Dream Dancing (Dave Brickell) 2:00.1. 2. Summer Gig (Neal). 3. RT Dont Speak (Wayne Long). 4. Rose of Roses (Carter). 5. Risen (S. Johnston).
Heat 4
1. Search Light (Todd Schadel) 2:02.1. 2. Destinys Child (Tony Schadel). 3. TSM Opal Hanover (A. Johnston). 4. Gotta Go Ellie (S. Johnston).
Colts & Geldings A Group
Trotters
Heat 1
1. No Name Yankee (Roger Hammer) 2:02.0. 2. Manhattan No Ice (Todd Schadel). 3. Focus Pocus (Tony Schadel). 4. Keystone Viktor (Neal). 5. Bombroof Hanover (Brickell).
Heat 2
1. Stickler Hanover (Steve Schoeffel) 2:01.1. 2. Penance (Long). 3. Benezia (Brickell). 4. Libero Hanover (Tony Schadel). 5. Manofmanymuscles (A. Johnston).
Fillies A Group
Trotters
Heat 1
1. Furious Fast (S. Johnston) 2:03.1. 2. Elysian Promise (A. Johnston). 3. Majolica Hanover (Neal). 4. Byathread Hanover (Todd Schadel).
Heat 2
1. Doodle Hanover (Long). 2. Lindy Pretty Lady (Schoeffel). 3. Caramel Macchiato (S. Johnston). 4. Siouxpergirl (A. Johnston).
Colts & Geldings A Group
Pacers
Heat 1
1. Chamo Charbel (Carter) 2:01.0. 2. Life’s Marvalous (Hammer). 3. Halliwell Hanover (Brickell). 4. Start A Ruckus (Long).
Heat 2
1. Nome Hanover (Todd Schadel) 2:00.1. 2. Guys in the Band (Cory Kreiser). 3. Lotsapepperoni (S. Johnston). 4. Caffeine Buzz (Smith).
Heat 3
1. Full Send (Long) 1:59.2. 2. Ucomin (Neal). 3. Papa Cheez (S. Johnston).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Trotters
Heat 1
1. Justice Matters (James Dodson) 2:05.4. 2. Boyz of Summer (Hammer). 3. Integer (Long). 4. Dynamic (Carter). 5. B Plosive Matter (Kreiser).
Heat 2
1. Detonated (Tony Schadel) 2:05.3. 2. A Kat Named Judy (A. Johnston). 3. Extreme Edge (Kreiser). 4. Cool Down Hanover (Todd Schadel). 5. Linda’s Will (Smith).
Fillies B Group
Pacers
Heat 1
1. Rydia Hanover (Kreiser) 2:03.2. 2. Hickory Maybelle (S. Johnston). 3. Dashing Donna (Neal). 4. Irish Rockett (Schoeffel). 5. Gypsy Ginger (Carter).
Heat 2
1. TSM Batman (A. Johnston) 2:02.1 2. Patriot Way (Schoeffel). 3. Think I Can Danse (Carter). 4. Pig Iron (Hammer).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Heat 1
1. Bipboonallie (Smith) 1:59.4. 2. Isthehillbillyrock (Long). 3. Xtrapepperoni (S. Johnson). 4. Perfectly Said (Eric Irving).
Heat 2
1. Chinchilla Hanover (Todd Schadel) 2:08.2. 2. Exuberant Gal (Schoeffel).