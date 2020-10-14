CURWENSVILLE — What a difference a day makes.
One day after an uninspired 1-1 double overtime tie against Punxsutawney, the Curwensville girls soccer team put together a solid game from start to finish in a 6-0 shutout of Moshannon Valley, which beat the Lady Tide 2-1 early in the season.
“Oh my gosh, I’m so proud of them,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “This is the team we see at practice, and I think this is the closest to what we see at practice that we’ve seen in a game. The girls really pulled it together. We’ve known all season long that they’ve had it in them, but I’m glad that they were finally able to put that on display for their fans under the lights at the stadium. I think it’s a huge win for their morale.”
The Lady Tide got on the board at 15:14 when Emma Rebar finished a Chloe Davis corner kick.
Curwensville made it 2-0 at 23:29 on a Haylee Mullins score.
Mullins’ shot handcuffed Damsel keeper Kate Fox and the ball squirted by her to give the hosts a two-goal cushion at the break.
Mo Valley, which was coming off a disappointing tie of its own against St. Joseph’s, did not respond well to the deficit.
“That was a game that we should have won,” Mo Valley head coach Carlee Freeberg said of the St. Joe’s match. “I think we were flustered from that game. Coming in here we were focusing on communication and passing the ball to feet. That was our goal. Our passing was much cleaner. We connected balls, we were communicating, but then they scored a goal on us and then another and it was 2-0 at the half. And then we shut down and gave up in the second half.”
Davis hit a morale-busting 40-yard shot on a direct kick 8:24 into the second half and the Lady Tide took complete control from there.
“Once Kate got scored on a couple times, I think she got in her own head a little bit,” Freeberg said. “I think we all did. We started getting mad at each other and we weren’t playing as a unit. We didn’t really show what we can do together.”
Rebar notched her second goal at 65:50 after Mullins hustled to the corner to save an errant pass before distributing the ball back to the Lady Tide senior to drill into the net.
Davis put the exclamation point on the Lady Tide win with a pair of goals 29 seconds apart, booming both into the net from long range.
“We were very dynamic, which is exactly what we see at practice,” Williams said. “Chloe shoots from 40 yards out at practice and I think we’ve been too nervous to pull the trigger during a game. I think this was the confidence boost that we needed.
“Our wingers were wonderful. They stayed wide. Our midfielders and our forwards put some excellent shots on goal. I’m really proud of them. Haylee worked her butt off, Emma was in great position the whole game, Abby Rebar was super-close to having a goal as well. We found our groove.”
Maura Bunnell made seven saves to notch the shutout for the Lady Tide. Fox also had seven saves for Mo Valley.
Curwensville improved to 6-3-1, while Mo Valley slipped to 3-6-2.
The Damsels travel to Northern Bedford today. The Lady Tide visit Redbank Valley.
Curwensville 6,
Moshannon Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Rebar, C, (Chloe Davis), 15:14.
2. Hayle Mullins, C, (unassisted), 23:29.
Second Half
3. Davis, C, (direct kick), 48:24.
4. Rebar, C, (Mullins), 65:50.
5. Davis, C, (unassisted), 71:09.
6. Davis, C, (unassisted), 71:38.
Shots: Mo Valley 7, Curwensville 13.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 7, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 7.
Corner kicks: Mo Valley 2, Curwensville 4.