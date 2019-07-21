It’s nice to take a seat after you’ve trekked through the Clearfield County Fairgrounds and found a funnel cake or a good cheesesteak. And what better place to do that than the David H. Litz Grove Stage area where you can also enjoy free entertainment.
Each year, a variety of acts of all different styles take to the stage throughout each day. This year’s lineup kicks off on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. with the Clearfield Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release and will see other performers in between the Vespers Service at 7:30 p.m. and the Fervant Worship at 8:30 p.m.
On Monday, July 29, DJ Super Stew will spin tracks at the stage from 4-8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30 sees acts taking the stage in the morning, with a Pete the Cat Meet & Greet session from 10:30-11 a.m. Pete the Cat will also greet kids at 1:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. The annual Celebrity Rabbit Hopping event takes place at 6:30 p.m.
From Tuesday to Friday, Clearfield Fair stalwarts Dan & Galla will take to the stage along with other acts and bands.
Saturday, Aug. 3 will see the YMCA Fair Fun 5K and Kids 100 Yard Dash bright and early at 8:15 a.m. The Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub 6 lb. Burger Team Challenge is at 3:30 p.m. and shows by The Moore Brothers will cap off this year’s stage entertainment.
The entire lineup for the David H. Litz Free Stage as of press time is as follows:
Sunday, July 28
- 2-3 p.m. — Clearfield Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release
- 3-4:30 p.m. — Calvary Boys
- 4:30-6 p.m. — Morning Light
- 6-7:30 p.m. — The Michael Family & 2 for 1
- 7:30 p.m. — Vespers Service w/ Clearfield Choral Society (presented by the Clearfield Ministerium)
- 8:30 p.m. — Fervant Worship
Monday, July 29
- 4-8 p.m. — DJ Super Stew
Tuesday, July 30
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pete the Cat Meet & Greet
- 12:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (up to age 8, registration at noon)
- 1:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. — Pete the Cat Meet & Greet
- 3:30 p.m. — Kid’s Scavenger Hunt (ages 9-12, registration at 3 p.m.)
- 5 p.m. — Heather Olson
- 6:30 p.m. — Celebrity Rabbit Hopping
- 8 p.m. — Heather Olson
Wednesday, July 31
- 2, 5 and 8 p.m. — Dan & Galla Musical Show
- 6 p.m. — WOKW Giveaway “Unlock the Winnings”
Thursday, Aug. 1
- 1 p.m. — Dan & Galla Musical Show
- 5 and 8 p.m. — Jess Zimmerman Band
Friday, Aug. 2
- 2 p.m. — Dan & Galla Musical Show
- 5 and 8 p.m. — Big Daddy Bangers
Saturday, Aug. 3
- 7:15-8:15 a.m. — Registration for YMCA Fun Fair 5K & Kids 100 Yard Dash
- 8:30 a.m. — YMCA Fun Fair 5K & Kids 100 Yard Dash
- 2, 5 and 8 p.m. — The Moore Brothers
- 3:30 p.m. — Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub 6 lb. Burger Team Challenge