Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.