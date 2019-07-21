Grove Stage entertainment
Last year saw Chase and Marshall of the children’s series Paw Patrol as special guests at the Clearfield County Fair on the David H. Litz Grove Stage. This year will see a similar meet and greet session with Pete the Cat, as a wide array of entertainment will also grace the stage.

It’s nice to take a seat after you’ve trekked through the Clearfield County Fairgrounds and found a funnel cake or a good cheesesteak. And what better place to do that than the David H. Litz Grove Stage area where you can also enjoy free entertainment.

Each year, a variety of acts of all different styles take to the stage throughout each day. This year’s lineup kicks off on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. with the Clearfield Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release and will see other performers in between the Vespers Service at 7:30 p.m. and the Fervant Worship at 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 29, DJ Super Stew will spin tracks at the stage from 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 sees acts taking the stage in the morning, with a Pete the Cat Meet & Greet session from 10:30-11 a.m. Pete the Cat will also greet kids at 1:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. The annual Celebrity Rabbit Hopping event takes place at 6:30 p.m.

From Tuesday to Friday, Clearfield Fair stalwarts Dan & Galla will take to the stage along with other acts and bands.

Saturday, Aug. 3 will see the YMCA Fair Fun 5K and Kids 100 Yard Dash bright and early at 8:15 a.m. The Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub 6 lb. Burger Team Challenge is at 3:30 p.m. and shows by The Moore Brothers will cap off this year’s stage entertainment.

The entire lineup for the David H. Litz Free Stage as of press time is as follows:

Sunday, July 28

  • 2-3 p.m. — Clearfield Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release
  • 3-4:30 p.m. — Calvary Boys
  • 4:30-6 p.m. — Morning Light
  • 6-7:30 p.m. — The Michael Family & 2 for 1
  • 7:30 p.m. — Vespers Service w/ Clearfield Choral Society (presented by the Clearfield Ministerium)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Fervant Worship

Monday, July 29

  • 4-8 p.m. — DJ Super Stew

Tuesday, July 30

  • 10:30-11 a.m. — Pete the Cat Meet & Greet
  • 12:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (up to age 8, registration at noon)
  • 1:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. — Pete the Cat Meet & Greet
  • 3:30 p.m. — Kid’s Scavenger Hunt (ages 9-12, registration at 3 p.m.)
  • 5 p.m. — Heather Olson
  • 6:30 p.m. — Celebrity Rabbit Hopping
  • 8 p.m. — Heather Olson

Wednesday, July 31

  • 2, 5 and 8 p.m. — Dan & Galla Musical Show
  • 6 p.m. — WOKW Giveaway “Unlock the Winnings”

Thursday, Aug. 1

  • 1 p.m. — Dan & Galla Musical Show
  • 5 and 8 p.m. — Jess Zimmerman Band

Friday, Aug. 2

  • 2 p.m. — Dan & Galla Musical Show
  • 5 and 8 p.m. — Big Daddy Bangers

Saturday, Aug. 3

  • 7:15-8:15 a.m. — Registration for YMCA Fun Fair 5K & Kids 100 Yard Dash
  • 8:30 a.m. — YMCA Fun Fair 5K & Kids 100 Yard Dash
  • 2, 5 and 8 p.m. — The Moore Brothers
  • 3:30 p.m. — Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub 6 lb. Burger Team Challenge

