HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team defeated visiting Williamsburg in four sets on Thursday evening, 25-16, 10-25, 25-20, and 25-20.
Casey Ream recorded 10 blocks for the Damsels, while Justice Miller had 16 service points.
“It was a great match,” Mo Valley head coach Bob Lewis said. “Also a very long week with four matches in four days. The girls struggled in the second set, but did a nice job of bouncing back in the third and fourth sets.”
Moshannon Valley (2-5) hosts Curwensville on Monday.