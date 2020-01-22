WESTOVER — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team broke a 30-30 halftime tie with a 12-3 third quarter on the way to a 64-51 win over host Harmony on Wednesday.
The win is the first for the Damsels this season.
Sydney Bubb poured in 28 points to lead Mo Valley, which also got 10 points from Emily Murawski and nine from Aubrey Dotts.
Sherry Kephart paced the Lady Owls with 26 points. Tori Hauser added 11.
Harmony dipped to 2-11 overall and 0-5 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley improved to 1-13 overall and 1-4 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action this evening.
The Lady Owls travel to Northern Cambria, while the Damsels visit Williamsburg.
Moshannon Valley—64
Bubb 7 14-22 28, Dotts 4 0-0 9, Davis 2 2-5 6, Murawski 4 2-4 10, Wilson 2 3-5 7, Demko 1 0-0 2, Greenwalt 0 1-2 1, Domanick 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 22-37 64.
Harmony—51
To. Hauser 2 7-8 11, Tr. Hauser 0 3-6 3, Smith 0 2-2 2, Neff 2 0-0 4, Brothers 2 1-1 5, Kephart 8 10-19 26, Schneider 0 0-2 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 23-33 51.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 10 20 12 22—64
Harmony 8 22 3 18—51