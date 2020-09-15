HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team tied visiting Everett 2-2 Tuesday evening at CNB Bank Stadium.

The Damsels led 2-1 early in the first half after a flurry of goals, but Everett notched the game-tying tally at 61:12.

Emily Davis scored at 7:02 and Sarah McClelland added a goal at 8:10 as the Damsels sandwiched a pair of scores around’s Everett’s first-half tally, which came at 7:27.

Tristin Timblin made six saves for the Damsels.

Mo Valley (1-1-1) is back in action today at West Branch.

Mo Valley 2, Everett 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emily Davis, MV, 7:02.

2. Price, E, 7:27.

3. Sarah McClelland, MV, 8:10.

Second Half

4. Northcraft, E, 61:12.

Shots: Everett 8, Mo Valley 14.

Saves: Everett 12, Mo Valley (Tristin Timblin) 6.

Corner kicks: Everett 4, Mo Valley 3.

