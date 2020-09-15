HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team tied visiting Everett 2-2 Tuesday evening at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Damsels led 2-1 early in the first half after a flurry of goals, but Everett notched the game-tying tally at 61:12.
Emily Davis scored at 7:02 and Sarah McClelland added a goal at 8:10 as the Damsels sandwiched a pair of scores around’s Everett’s first-half tally, which came at 7:27.
Tristin Timblin made six saves for the Damsels.
Mo Valley (1-1-1) is back in action today at West Branch.
Mo Valley 2, Everett 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Davis, MV, 7:02.
2. Price, E, 7:27.
3. Sarah McClelland, MV, 8:10.
Second Half
4. Northcraft, E, 61:12.
Shots: Everett 8, Mo Valley 14.
Saves: Everett 12, Mo Valley (Tristin Timblin) 6.
Corner kicks: Everett 4, Mo Valley 3.