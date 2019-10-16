CURWENSVILLE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team rebounded from a 3-1 first-half deficit to rally past host Curwensville 5-4 Wednesday night at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Emily Davis and Sarah McClelland each scored two goals for the Damsels, while Chloe Davis led the Lady Tide with a pair of goals.
Chloe Davis’ two goals and a score from Emma Rebar gave the Lady Tide a 3-1 advantage at 34:10.
McClelland’s first at 37:44 cut the Damsels’ deficit to one, and Emily Davis tied it with a score 8:47 into the second half.
Summer Adams and McClelland scored midway through the half to put Mo Valley up 5-3 before Haylee Mullins finalized things with a tally at 72:27.
Tessa Switala made seven saves for the Damsels, while Maura Bunnell recorded 12 for the Lady Tide.
With the loss, Curwensville ends its regular season at 9-9. The Lady Tide await seeding for the District 9 playoffs.
Mo Valley, winners of nine of its last 10 games, improved to 10-7. The Damsels host West Branch this evening in a crucial matchup with ICC and District 6 implications.
Moshannon Valley 5, Curwensville 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Davis, MV, 8:29.
2. Chloe Davis, C, 16:32.
3. C. Davis, C, 24:56.
4. Emma Rebar, C, 34:10.
5. Sarah McClelland, MV, 37:44.
Second Half
6. E. Davis, MV, 48:47.
7. Summer Adams, MV, 59:43.
8. McClelland, MV, 67:12.
9. Haylee Mullins, C, 72:27.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 17, Curwensville 11.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala) 7, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 12.