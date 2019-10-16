Emily Davis
Buy Now

Davis

CURWENSVILLE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team rebounded from a 3-1 first-half deficit to rally past host Curwensville 5-4 Wednesday night at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.

Emily Davis and Sarah McClelland each scored two goals for the Damsels, while Chloe Davis led the Lady Tide with a pair of goals.

Chloe Davis’ two goals and a score from Emma Rebar gave the Lady Tide a 3-1 advantage at 34:10.

McClelland’s first at 37:44 cut the Damsels’ deficit to one, and Emily Davis tied it with a score 8:47 into the second half.

Summer Adams and McClelland scored midway through the half to put Mo Valley up 5-3 before Haylee Mullins finalized things with a tally at 72:27.

Tessa Switala made seven saves for the Damsels, while Maura Bunnell recorded 12 for the Lady Tide.

With the loss, Curwensville ends its regular season at 9-9. The Lady Tide await seeding for the District 9 playoffs.

Mo Valley, winners of nine of its last 10 games, improved to 10-7. The Damsels host West Branch this evening in a crucial matchup with ICC and District 6 implications.

Moshannon Valley 5, Curwensville 4

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emily Davis, MV, 8:29.

2. Chloe Davis, C, 16:32.

3. C. Davis, C, 24:56.

4. Emma Rebar, C, 34:10.

5. Sarah McClelland, MV, 37:44.

Second Half

6. E. Davis, MV, 48:47.

7. Summer Adams, MV, 59:43.

8. McClelland, MV, 67:12.

9. Haylee Mullins, C, 72:27.

Shots: Moshannon Valley 17, Curwensville 11.

Saves: Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala) 7, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 12.

Tags