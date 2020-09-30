EVERETT — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team dropped a 7-4 decision to host Everett on Wednesday.
Emily Davis scored a pair of goals for the Damsels, while Sara Caldwell and Sarah McClelland netted one each.
Everett led 3-0 just 11:25 into the game and held a 5-1 advantage at the half.
“Tonight’s game started with us coming out flat,” Mo Valley head coach Carlee Freeberg said. “Everett capitalized on those moments and scored three quick goals on us.
“Our strong center back, Syd Bubb, had to come off the field due to an injury. We then had to play down 10 v 11. The girls showed strength after halftime. We came together with a new shape, and asked the girls to connect passes and build the play. They did just that.
“We scored three goals on them in the last twenty minutes. Although Everett came out on top, Coach Adams and I saw gaps in our play which will help us structure practices moving forward.”
Mo Valley slipped to 2-4-1 with the loss.
The Damsels travel to Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday.
Everett 7, Moshannon Valley 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Price, E, 2:58.
2. Johnson, E, 7:33.
3. Johnson, E, 11:25.
4. Sara Caldwell, MV, 13:40.
5. Seville, E, 35:23.
6. Seville, E, 35:59.
Second Half
7. Johnson, E, 42:52.
8. Emily Davis, MV, 54:50.
9. Sarah McClelland, MV, 67:37.
10. Davis, MV, 74:29.
Shots: Mo Valley 14, Everett 11.
Saves: Mo Valley 4, Everett 7.
Corner kicks: Mo Valley 3, Everett 5.