LOYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team downed host Northern Bedford 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Emily Davis scored the game’s first goal at 6:54 off a Summer Adams assist.

Katie Tocimak gave the Damsels a 2-0 lead with an unassisted tally at 73:21.

Mo Valley keeper Tessa Switala made 13 saves in the win.

The Damsels improved to 3-6 with the victory.

Mo Valley is back in action Tuesday, hosting Tussey Mountain.

Moshannon Valley 2,

Northern Bedford 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emily Davis, MV, (Summer Adams), 6:54.

Second Half

2. Katie Tocimak, MV, (unassisted), 73:31.

3. Abby Kline, NB, (unassisted), 75:41.

Shots: Moshannon Valley 13, Northern Bedford 14.

Saves: Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala) 13, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 10.

Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 3, Northern Bedford 4.

