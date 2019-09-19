LOYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team downed host Northern Bedford 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Emily Davis scored the game’s first goal at 6:54 off a Summer Adams assist.
Katie Tocimak gave the Damsels a 2-0 lead with an unassisted tally at 73:21.
Mo Valley keeper Tessa Switala made 13 saves in the win.
The Damsels improved to 3-6 with the victory.
Mo Valley is back in action Tuesday, hosting Tussey Mountain.
Moshannon Valley 2,
Northern Bedford 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Davis, MV, (Summer Adams), 6:54.
Second Half
2. Katie Tocimak, MV, (unassisted), 73:31.
3. Abby Kline, NB, (unassisted), 75:41.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 13, Northern Bedford 14.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala) 13, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 10.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 3, Northern Bedford 4.