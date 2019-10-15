SAXTON — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team shut out host Tussey Mountain 5-0 on Tuesday evening.
Grace Spencer had the the lone Damsel goal in the first half, while Madison O’Donnell, Summer Adams, Sarah McClelland and Emily Davis added second-half tallies.
The Damsels improved to 9-7 with the win.
Mo Valley travels to Curwensville this evening.
Moshannon Valley 5,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Grace Spencer, MV, 14:12.
Second Half
2. Madison O’Donnell, MV, 48:10.
3. Summer Adams, MV, 61:20.
4. Sarah McClelland, MV, 69:46.
5. Emily Davis, MV, 78:15.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 29, Tussey Mountain 1.
Saves: Moshannon Valley 1, Tussey Mountain 7.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 0.