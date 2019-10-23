SIDMAN — The District 6 volleyball brackets were announced on Wednesday by chairman Joe Gironda.
Progressland has three teams in in the tournament, including two in Class A.
West Branch garnered the second seed in the A tournament and will host the winner of Monday night’s game between seventh-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel and tenth-seeded Bishop McCort.
The game will be on Tuesday and begin at 7 p.m.
Also in Class A, Glendale received the ninth seed and will travel to face eighth seeded Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will head to top-seeded Northern Cambria on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The semis will take place on Thursday, with the title match on Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse, beginning at 11 a.m.
In Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola earned the fifth seed and will host 12th-seeded Ligonier Valley on Monday at 7 p.m.
The winner travels to fourth-seeded West Shamokin on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area is the top seed in Class AA, which will play its semis on Thursday and the title game on Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse beginning at 1 p.m.