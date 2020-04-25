CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Raylee Sunderlin has always been able to find balance in her busy schedule.
That includes playing volleyball since eighth grade and earning three letters. She is also active in many clubs and says it hasn’t been difficult to find a way to be successful at whatever she chooses.
“I have always been a good student, and time management has always come fairly easily to me,” she said. “Trying to make time for this on top of something I do for fun, such as volleyball or clubs, was never difficult. I do not mind having a full schedule, and when it’s full of things I love, it isn’t hard to make it all work.”
The daughter of Jamee and Karla Sunderlin has a younger brother, Shane, who is involved with baseball.
Sunderlin says has always enjoyed volleyball.
“My favorite sport is volleyball because of the equal participation and teamwork across the court,” she said. “It wouldn’t matter what position I played or where I was at on the court, because I knew that I was always contributing in some way.”
She got involved in sports for several reasons.
“I love that playing sports is a fun, healthy way to be social, get exercise, and work on important skills like teamwork and collaboration,” she said.
Sunderlin said her favorite memory came this season.
“I was able to make the winning kill in my last season game ever,” she said. “I did not do it without help, of course, as I said that volleyball fully includes everyone on the court, but I was so honored and excited to have played such a large role in that special point in particular.”
The Lady Tide senior said she looks up to her mom as her role model.
“I have never met someone who is so willing to help others as what she is,” Sunderlin said. “She has demonstrated, time and time again, exactly the kind of person I want to be, and the qualities I want to take with me everywhere I go. She will stop at nothing to bring happiness to others, and she often times must make sacrifices to do so. She has been an inspiration to me for as long as I can remember. She is beautiful in every way.”
Sunderlin is involved with several activities outside of volleyball. She is the marching band majorette captain, indoor majorette line choreographer and coach, National Honor Society Executive Board president, Student Council co-president, Literature Club president, Spanish Club, Big Sister Club, Stage Crew Lighting, youth group, preschool Sunday School teacher and Operation Christmas Child volunteer at the Curwensville drop-off center and Baltimore processing center.
She also works a part-time job at Red Lobster.
While Sunderlin wasn’t playing a spring sport, she was disappointed to see her senior year end the way it did.
“The entire situation is very unfortunate, and everyone is being affected in some way,” she said. “While I do not play a spring sport, my brother and my friends do, and I can see how disappointing it is to everyone. They will not get to play, some of them their last season, and I will not get to go watch.
“We won’t get to say goodbye to our teachers, walk to our classes one last time, have our last-day hurrah, nor will we have a normal graduation. It’s hard to believe this is actually happening, but I believe it’s also what you make of it.
“We could wallow in our disappointment, or we can be thankful for the times we had with each other and utilize this quarantine to do things for ourselves and for others. I personally have been enjoying this time with my family, as we often are too busy to have dinners together anymore. I hang on to the idea that all things work together for good, and that there is good that will come out of all of this. We are being tried now so that we can succeed later.”
Sunderlin plans to attend Juniata College and major in biology. She then plans to earn her Doctorate of Chiropractic Medicine.
She doesn’t plan to play sports in college.