CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team returns eight letterwinners for the 2020 season, giving the Lady Tide a solid core to work with.
Head coach Lara Wiggins said she is expecting a lot from them this season.
“My assistant coaches Autumn (Dempsey), (Brian) Dimmick and I have really high expectations for this group,” she said. “They have the talent and the potential. They just need to show me in a real game situation that they have the drive.”
Five of the Lady Tide’s letterwinners are seniors, giving the team a built in leadership circle.
“I’m very lucky to have a group of leaders,” said Wiggins. “I have five returning, letter-winning seniors and three letter-winning juniors that have stepped up. As a group they are ready to lead, to stay after practice for extra reps, to assist the younger girls in learning their roles, to jump in wherever I need them to fill a spot and doing it all with a good attitude.”
Back are seniors Erica Buck, Emma Caldwell, Allison Hess, Erica Linsenbigler and Cameron Weber, along with juniors Alyssa Bakaysa, Taylor Luzier and Janessa Snyder.
Key for Curwensville will be it’s serving, something it finally got on track the last few seasons. Wiggins said it will be even more important for 2020.
“Serving has never been a problem with this group,” she said. “I am confident that they will not struggle behind the line, especially with Emma Caldwell, Janessa Snyder and Allison Hess. They have consistency, placement and confidence on the service line.”
Even bigger on the list for the Lady Tide will be their defense. With several good hitters back, the team expects a lot at the net
“Defense was key for us last year, we had some great back row players graduate last year,” said Wiggins. “Luckily, they helped shape players like Allison Hess, Janessa Snyder, Erica Linsenbigler and Taylor Luzier.
“We also have Erica Buck returning this year and I will not hesitate to label her as a game changer. When she is on the court I am confident she is going to do whatever it takes to get a touch on the ball.”
Wiggins said she is excited for this group and can’t wait to see what the squad does this year.
“I am excited to see what Cameron Weber and Alyssa Bakaysa will do on the net this year,” she said. “They have a real opportunity to make some big plays for us both offensively and defensively.
“Overall though, the team has a great attitude. This group wants to play hard and they want to enjoy doing it. They will play their hearts out and they will take an error, loss or missed opportunity hard, but at the end of the day, they love the game, they have fun together and I have fun coaching them.”
Wiggins said one of the things that the team has been working on is focus.
“This group has so much more combined potential than I think even I knew walking into the season, but focusing that potential has been tough,” she said. “Not for nothing these girls have experienced something so unique navigating life through a pandemic. It’s easy to get distracted when there is so much going on in the world, but we are working on bringing our focus to the court.”
The Lady Tide’s number one goal this season is to continue to improve.
“We have seen a fair share of ups and downs on our team,” Wiggins said. “We just keep looking to get better and this group is the one to raise the bar for Curwensville Volleyball.”
As for the health and safety protocols put in place, Wiggins said the team has continued to work through the plan set by the school with temperature checks and wearing masks.
“It’s been a really weird year,” she said. “We basically took the summer off, between the pandemic, my change in work schedule and just the general unknown, we hit pause. When the girls did come back to the gym, it was game on.”
Wiggins will be assisted by Dempsey and Dimmick this season.
Roster
Seniors
*Erica Buck, *Emma Caldwell, *Allison Hess, *Erica Linsenbigler, *Cameron Weber.
Juniors
*Alyssa Bakaysa, Maddie Butler, Bella Guthrie, *Taylor Luzier, *Janessa Snyder.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
17—at Punxsutawney. 21—Clearfield. 22—DuBois Central Catholic. 28—at Moshannon Valley. 29—Brockway.
October
1—DuBois. 5—Moshannon Valley. 6—at Sheffield. 8—at DuBois. 15—Brookville. 20—Punxsutawney. 22—at DuBois Central Catholic. 26—at Clearfield.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.