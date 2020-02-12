HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville boys basketball team broke out to a 19-10 lead on Wednesday night en route to a 61-42 victory.
Ty Terry had seven three-pointers for the Tide and was 5-of-6 from the line to finish the night with 28 points.
Trevor Lansberry added 19 points, including nine in the pivotal first quarter.
Moshannon Valley was led by 12 points from Joe Bacher.
The Knights finished the season 1-21 overall and 0-8 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville improved to 4-17 overall and 4-4 in the MVL. The Tide close out the season at Clearfield tonight.
Curwensville—61
Terry 8 5-6 28, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-2 0, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 2-4 2, Spencer 0 2-4 2, Lansberry 8 1-2 19, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 1 0-0 2, Mullaney 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 4-6 8. Totals: 19 14-24 61.
Moshannon Valley—42
Kitko 1 3-4 5, Webb 1 0-3 2, Dufour 2 0-0 6, Murawski 3 1-2 9, Bacher 4 3-7 12, N. Webb 2 2-3 6, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hansel 1 0-2 2, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Witherow 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-21 42.
Three-pointers: Terry 7, Lansberry 2. Dufour 2, Murawski 2, Bacher.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 19 15 16 11—61
Mo Valley 10 9 9 14—42