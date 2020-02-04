CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team faltered in the fourth quarter on Tuesday in a 38-26 loss to DuBois Central Catholic.
Briana Swindell led the Lady Tide with seven points.
Curwensville (4-14) heads to Glendale on Thursday. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic—38
Gulvas 3 2-2 8, Cogley 4 1-2 11, Kosko 2 0-0 4, Farley 2 0-0 5, Swalligan 4 2-5 10, Jacob 0 0-0 0, Ginther 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-9 38.
Curwensville—26
Condon 0 0-0 0, Jacobson 2 1-2 5, Swindell 2 2-3 7, Bakaysa 3 0-1 6, Henry 1 1-2 4, Pentz 1 2-2 4. Totals: 9 6-10 26.
Three-pointers: Cogley 2. Swindell, Henry.
Score by Quarters
DCC 7 10 11 10—38
Cville 5 7 11 3—26