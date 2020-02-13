CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team fell to Brockway on Thursday night 48-30.
The Tide picked up falls from Nik Fegert at 126, Zach Holland at 138 and Jake McCracken at 170.
Jake Carfley (106) and Duane Brady (182) each garnered forfeit victories.
Curwensville finished the dual meet season at 11-10.
The Tide return to action on Feb. 21 and 22 at the District 9 Class AA Championships at Clearfield High School.
Brockway 48, Curwensville 30
195—Weston Smith, B, pinned Nick Holbert, C, 4:36. (6-0).
220—Eric Johnson, B, pinned Gage Roos, C, 1:35. (12-0).
285—Gavin Thompson, B, won by forfeit. (18-0).
106—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (18-6).
113—No match. (18-6).
120—Mark Palmer, B, pinned Caleb Stiles, C, 1:23. (24-6).
126—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Adam Stine, B, 3:30. (24-12).
132—Anthony Glasl, B, pinned Zach Shaffer, C, 0:44. (30-12).
138—Zach Holland, C, pinned Garret Park, B, 1:29. (30-18).
145—Tanner Morelli, B, won by forfeit. (36-18).
152—Linkin Nichols, B, pinned Adam Straw, C, 2:57. (42-18).
160—Noah Bash, B, pinned Dylan Harmic, C, 0:38. (48-18).
170—Jake McCracken, C, pinned Seth Stewart, B, 1:47. (48-24).
182—Duane Brady, C, won by forfeit. (48-30).