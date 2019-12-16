CURWENSVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Brandon Myers came into Monday night’s game with Curwensville with the right game plan.
But instead of the Lady Mounties executing it, the Lady Tide pulled it off to perfection, defeating P-O 47-24 at Patton Hall.
“That’s actually how I told our girls we would win this game — by forcing turnovers and fast-break points,” Myers said, “And that’s what they did against us.
“Curwensville came ready to play tonight. They were better than us tonight.”
The teams combined for a total of 52 turnovers on the night, with 28 of those coming from the Lady Mounties.
But, while the Lady Tide were converting on those turnovers, P-O struggled to get the ball in the hoop.
“We capitalized on their turnovers, but if they would’ve capitalized on ours, it may have been a different story,” said Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett. “P-O has the potential to be a great team, and we have to play them again. They are going to continue to get better.”
The Lady Tide also capitalized on the hot hand of Hannah Condon, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half. Six of those came in the first quarter, which saw Curwensville take an 8-2 lead.
“Hannah settled down there a little bit,” said Desmett. “She gave us a lot of good minutes. At the beginning, she was on my end of the court and I was joking with her that she was killing us with the traveling. But we were just trying to get her motivated and we laughed about it in the locker room after the game. Hannah had a great night for us tonight.”
All five Lady Tide starters scored at least seven points on the night, with Condon’s 15 leading the way. Tarah Jacobson added 10, while Alyssa Bakaysa had nine. Briana Swindell and Kyra Henry each had seven.
“We need a lot of people to score,” Desmett said. “Tonight was an all-around team effort. And when you play like that and you play two or three deep on the bench and everybody contributes, it makes things good.
“I have no words to describe how proud of these girls I am. We’ve been preaching for three years about having a team effort and I think they are finally getting it. It’s starting to click.”
Philipsburg-Osceola, meanwhile, struggled with cold shooting most of the night. The Lady Mounties received a bulk of their scoring from Kyleigh Kennedy and Lindsey Bordas, who each had 11. Camden Potter added the only other bucket.
“We just aren’t playing good basketball right now,” Myers said. “It’s important to get our freshmen involved. You don’t just start a freshman. They have proved in practice that they can do it.
“As much as they have five games under their belt right now, it’s still only five games at the high school level. We told them they were going to struggle but just to keep playing and learning from their mistakes.
“Those two (Reagan Thorp and Potter) show a lot of promise and we are happy they will be around for awhile.”
The Lady Mounties did cut the score to 18-15 in the third quarter, but Curwensville extended back out to 30-19 at the end of three. Condon and Jacobson each had four points in the frame.
Philipsburg-Osceola never challenged the rest of the way, putting its freshmen in with 2:20 to play in the game.
Jacobson had three steals at the end of the game and converted on all three to set the final at 47-24.
“I think we have to get home,” said Myers. “We’ve been on the road for a week and a half now, so we are going to take what we can from this game and move forward.
“We have to come right back tomorrow and play against a good Clearfield team. We don’t have time to hang our heads or anything. We get to play at home, so hopefully we will play some better basketball.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-5) hosts Clearfield this evening.
Curwensville (2-1) hosts Ridgway on Wednesday night.
Philipsburg-Osceola—24
Bainey 0 0-0 0, Bordas 5 1-2 11, Kennedy 5 1-4 11, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Webster 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-6 24.
Curwensville—47
Jacobson 4 2-6 10, Swindell 3 1-3 7, Bakaysa 4 1-2 9, Condon 6 3-5 15, Henry 3 0-0 7, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Cossar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-16 47.
Three-pointers: Henry.
Score by Quarters
P-O 2 9 8 5—24
Curwensville 8 10 12 17—47