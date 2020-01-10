WESTOVER — The Curwensville girls basketball team broke out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter on Harmony and never looked back en route to a 52-36 victory.
Alyssa Bakaysa led the Lady Tide with 19 points. Tarah Jacobson added 13.
The Lady Owls were led by Tori Hauser’s 11 points.
Harmony dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Owls travel to Ferndale on Monday.
Curwensville improved to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the MVL. The Lady Tide host Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Curwensville—52
Condon 1 1-3 3, Jacobson 5 3-4 13, Swindell 2 1-2 6, Bakaysa 9 1-1 19, Henry 3 0-0 6, Guiher 0 0-2 0, Pentz 2 1-1 5. Totals: 22 7-13 52.
Harmony—36
To. Hauser 5 0-0 11, Tr. Hauser 3 1-1 9, Westover 1 1-3 3, Neff 0 0-0 0, Brothers 2 1-2 5, Kephart 3 0-0 6, Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-6 36.
Three-pointers: Swindell. To. Hauser, Tr. Hauser 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 17 13 10 12—52
Harmony 6 7 14 9—36