All Curwensville sports will be playing in a different league beginning with the 2021 fall season.
The Golden Tide will compete in the Inter County Conference. That was officially announced by ICC secretary/treasurer Jeff Batzel in a press release on Nov. 26.
The inclusion of Curwensville in the ICC will take the conference, which is split into a North and South division, to a total of 17 schools. Divisional alignments for all sports in which Curwensville participates will be announced over the course of the next year.
“Curwensville was a good fit as their enrollment is pretty much in the middle of where our current members’ enrollments are,” Batzel said. “They have similar sports programs and were a member of the ICC when it was a football only conference in the late 80’s through mid-90’s.”
The current member schools include: Bellwood-Antis, Claysburg-Kimmel, Glendale, Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, Mount Union, West Branch and Williamsburg in the North and Everett, Fannett-Metal, Forbes Road, McConnellsburg, Northern Bedford, Southern Fulton, Southern Huntingdon and Tussey Mountain in the South.
The Golden Tide will most likely slot into the North Division and resume old rivalries against the likes of Glendale, Moshannon Valley and West Branch in football. Curwensville already plays those teams in many of its other sports.
Curwensville Athletic Director Allen Leigey says the move made sense for the school district as many of the teams the Golden Tide currently play are quite far away.
“We draw less of a crowd for most sports, especially football,” he said. “There were hardly any fans coming from places like Coudersport and Otto-Eldred. Now we get to play West Branch, Glendale and Mo Valley every year. The proximity is close.
“And there is more familiarity with local people. There are more natural rivalries. People from the schools know each other. They work together. More people will come to games. The place will be packed. The administration wanted that kind of atmosphere, like it used to be.”
Curwensville played in the ICC in the 80s through 1998 when it was a football-only conference, but jumped to the Allegheny Mountain League in 1999.
While football stands to be a major beneficiary as far as more natural rivalries and shorter bus trips, a lot of the other sports will go through an exciting time as they get to play new teams.
“It will be nice to see different teams,” said Leigey, who is also the head softball coach.
“It will be nice to go to Tussey Mountain and see what that’s like. Williamsburg, Bellwood-Antis, Claysburg-Kimmell ... it will be nice to see all these teams.
“We are so used to playing the same teams at the same times every year. That aspect of the change will be really nice.”
The ICC changed from a football-only conference to an all-sports conference in 2007.