The 28th running of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K race and 5K run and walk is set for July 20.
The competitive race fundraiser, sponsored by General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and the Curwensville Lions Club, is held annually as part of the Curwensville Days festivities.
Proceeds from entry fees are shared by the Lions Club and the Curwensville Woman’s Club and used by both groups to do good in the Curwensville community,” Race Coordinator Frank Eisenhower explained.
The race entry fee is $25 per person.
Late registration and packet pickup will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue through 8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville. The bus that takes walk and run competition participants to the races’ starting lines on state Route 969, located near the village of Lumber City, will depart from the park promptly at 8:30 a.m.
The race begins at 9 a.m. The course follows SR 969 to Susquehanna Avenue in Curwensville and into Irvin Park where the race ends.
The divisions for both the walk and the run include: age 14 and younger, age 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and age 70 and older. Medals will be presented to the first, second and third place male and female winners in each division for both the race and the walk. Trophies will be presented to the fastest overall male and female participants in the race. Trophies, medals and door prizes are presented at Irvin Park following the conclusion of the race.
Jake Walker holds the male 10K course record with a time of 30 minutes, 45 seconds and the female 10K course record holder is Mindy Sawtell, 35 minutes, 45 seconds.
For additional information about the race contact Frank Eisenhower at 236-3455 or email him at sharonike@verizon.net or Lois Richards, 236-3422 or lrichards@penn.com.
