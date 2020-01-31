CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team was toppled by Johnsonburg 57-24 on Friday night.
The Tide were led by 10 points from Trevor Lansberry, who was also 5-of-5 from the foul line.
Ty Terry added nine points, including 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Curwensville dropped to 2-15 overall. The Tide travel to DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Johnsonburg—57
Freeburg 0 0-0 0, Christoff 4 0-0 12, Ga. Gregori 3 0-0 6, Zilcofski 0 0-0 0, Douglas 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Green 6 3-3 18, Watts 9 2-3 20, Elmquist 0 0-0 0, Lobaugh 0 0-0 0, Stelene 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 6-8 57.
Curwensville—24
Terry 2 4-4 9, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 1-3 1, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 2 0-0 4, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 2 5-5 10, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Mullaney 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 10-12 24.
Three-pointers: Christoff 4, Green 3. Terry, Lansberry.
Score by Quarters
Johnsonburg 17 12 11 17—57
Curwensville 6 9 10 2—24