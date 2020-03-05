HERSHEY — The bright lights of the state tournament affect every wrestler differently when they compete for the first time on the floor of the Giant Center in Hershey.
To say Curwensville senior Zach Holland handled those nerves well in his debut Thursday at the PIAA Class AA Championships would be an understatement. The Golden Tide senior not only won his states debut, but did so in tight 3-2 bout against a four-time state qualifier in Hughesville senior Luke Gorg (35-5).
Holland (33-1), ranked No. 11 in the state according to papowerwrestling.com, did all his scoring in the first period.
He was awarded a penalty point just past the midway point of the opening period when Gorg was called for an illegal hold during a flurry.
Holland took down Gorg just six seconds after that and rode him out for a 3-0 advantage after two periods.
Holland chose neutral in the second and the pair battled on their feet the entire period. It looked like things would go to the third 3-0, but Gorg got in deep on a shot in the closing moments and got