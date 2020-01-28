CLARION — The Curwensville wrestling team upended host Clarion 58-9 on Tuesday night.
The Tide got falls from Nik Fegert (126) and Adam Straw (152).
Curwensville’s Brennen Moore (285), Jake Carfley (106), Zach Shaffer (132), Mitchell Sutika (138), Zach Holland (145), Duane Brady (182) and Gage Roos (220) all picked up forfeit wins.
The Tide’s other win on the mat came from Nick Holbert, who defeated Logan Edmonds by major decision 11-3.
Curwensville improved to 9-8 on the season. The Tide host West Branch on Thursday.
Curwensville 58, Clarion 9
285—Brennen Moore, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
106—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (12-0).
113—No match. (12-0).
120—No match (12-0).
126—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Zack Kiehl, CL, 2:55. (18-0).
132—Zach Shaffer, C, won by forfeit. (24-0).
138—Mitchell Sutika, C, won by forfeit. (30-0).
145—Zach Holland, C, won by forfeit. (36-0).
152—Adam Straw, C, pinned Caleb Edmonds, CL, 3:56. (42-0).
160—Donavan Edmonds, CL, pinned Dylan Harmic, C, 2:25. (42-6).
170—Cutter Boggess, CL, dec. Jake McCracken, C, 3-0. (42-9).
182—Duane Brady, C, won by forfeit. (48-9).
195—Nick Holbert, C, maj. dec. Logan Edmonds, CL, 11-3. (52-9).
220—Gage Roos, C, won by forfeit. (58-9).