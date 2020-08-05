CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Moose pounded out 10 hits — six for extra bases — and got a solid pitching performance from the tandem of Tyler Lee and Logan Kunkle on the way to an 11-1 victory over Moyer’s Auto Body Wednesday evening at Sherman Fields.
The Clearfield County Youth Baseball League quarterfinal went just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Kunkle led the Moose offense with three hits and scored two runs, while Ben Shaffer clubbed a double and a triple. Spencer Hoover and Josh Shaffer also legged out triples.
Curwensville scored a run in the first when Alan Farley was hit by a Hayden Rumsky pitch with the bases loaded. Moyer’s pitchers hit three batters and walked seven.
Chris Fegert was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning and Lee hit a sacrifice fly to up the Moose lead to 3-0.
In the home half of the third inning, Curwensville benefitted from an error that allowed one run to score and a bases-loaded walk to Thad Butler, upping its advantage to 5-0.
Curwensville only had two hits through the first three innings, but held the 5-0 lead.
The Moose got the bats going in the fourth.
Josh Shaffer led off with a triple and scored on Farley’s base hit. Farley, however was thrown out trying to stretch his hit to a double.
Kunkle followed with a single and moved to third on a Ben Shaffer double. After a strikeout, Hoover cracked a triple to knock in two runs and came home two pitches later on a Butler base hit to make the score 9-0.
Moyer’s got on the board in the top of the fifth.
Luke Casher and Austin Clark led off with consecutive singles off Kunkle, who came on in relief of Lee with two outs in the fourth.
Casher moved to third when Jesse Lumadue reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Dalton Hummel’s sacrifice fly.
Curwensville put the game away in the bottom of the fifth.
Lee led off with a double and stole second after Josh Shaffer popped out to the second baseman. Farley chased Lee home with a double, moved to third on a balk and scored on Kunkle’s base hit to right to end it.
Lee picked up the win after allowing just three hits and striking out two in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Kunkle pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, giving up a run on two hits and striking out one.
Rumsky took the loss for Moyer’s.
With the win, Curwensville Moose moves on to face second-seeded Allport in the semifinals. Allport topped Hrenko Insurance 8-3 on Wednesday.
That game is set for 6 p.m. Friday evening at Allport.
Moyer’s Auto Body—1
Welker ss-p 2010, S. Clark cf-p-cf 2000, Rumsky p-2b-ss 2000, Knee 1b 2010, Owens 2b-lf-eh 2000, Casher 3b 2110, A. Clark eh-lf 2010, Lumadue rf-2b 2000, Hummel eh-rf 1001, Swales lf-cf-lf 2010, Michael c 1000. Totals: 20-1-5-1,
Curwensville Moose—11
Hoover c-1b 3212, Butler ss 2112, Fegert cf 2001, Lee p-rf 2111, J. Shaffer 1b-3b 3110, Farley 3b-c 2213, Kunkle rf-p 4231, B. Shaffer lf 2120, Johnson 2b 2100. Totals: 22-11-10-10.
Score by Innings
Moyer’s 000 01— 1 5 1
Moose 122 42—11 10 1
Errors—Knee, Butler. LOB—Moyer’s 5, Moose 10. 2B—Knee; B. Shaffer, Lee, Farley. 3B—B. Shaffer, Hoover, J. Shaffer. SAC—Fegert. SF—Hummel;Lee. SB—Knee, Lumadue; Butler, Lee 2. HBP—Lee (by Rumsky), Farley (by Rumsky), Fegert (by S. Clark). Balk—Welker 2.
Pitching
Moyer’s: Rumsky—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; S. Clark—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Welker—2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville Moose: Lee—3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Kunkle—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Lee. LP—Rumsky.
Time—1:37.