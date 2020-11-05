CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is purchasing a portable concessions trailer.
Members recently accepted the recommendation of the authority’s finance committee and authorized the purchase of a mobile food cart at a cost of approximately $7,500 from Pay Less Auto City, Jefferson Hills. The portable concessions stand will be used at the beach and has the capability of being moved to other sections of the lake property.
Chairman Willie Null said the purchase will allow staff at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area the option of moving the trailer in the event of high water levels at the lake.
“We are able to move everything when there is flooding at the lake,” he explained.
Traditionally the lake receives periods of high waters during the spring months whenever there is snow melt and periods of rain. The current concession stand at the beach floods and must be cleaned before it can be used. Some years the building floods several times and must be cleaned and sanitized before it can be used to serve food.
Members said an electrical upgrade was needed to allow the concession stand to meet the annual inspection standards. Null said the cost for the electrical system rehabilitation was projected at $2,000-$3,000.
“The trailer is already pre-wired so all we need to do is put the equipment in and it will be ready to go,” authority Member Susan Williams said.