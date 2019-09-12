CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team hosted an Allegheny Mountain League meet Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Curwensville topped Brockway and Ridgway as neither team had enough girls to score as a team, but fell to DuBois and Punxsutawney.
The Lady Chucks carded a 197, while the Lady Beavers shot a 198.
Curwensville scored a 229 with Jensen Duke and Maizy Hoover each shooting a 52.
Lauren Tozer (61) and Briana Swindell (64) also scored for the Lady Tide.
Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover shot the best round of the day, a 43.
Curwensville is back in action Tuesday at Ridgway in another AML meet.
Punxsutawney—197
Brianna Hoover 43, Lizzie Secora 48, Keirsten Riley 50, Maeve Handley 56. Others: Bella Martino 60, Neveah Parente 61.
DuBois—198
Maddie Gray 46, Sarah Henninger 47, Alexas Pfeufer 52, Isabella Geist Salone 53. Others: Sophia Seduski 56.
Curwensville—229
Jensen Duke 52, Maizy Hoover 52, Lauren Tozer 61, Briana Swindell 64. Others: Haylee Conklin 65, Taylor Simcox 67.
Brockway—Did not score
Silvia Pisarchick 56, Macie Smith 61.
Ridgway—Did not score
Laney Gilmore 51, Kaitlynn Amachera 58, Alexa Steis 67.