NEW BETHLEHEM — Curwensville’s Mitchell Sutika and Zach Holland each won five bouts on Saturday at the Redbank Valley Christmas Duals, which saw the Tide go 4-1.
The Tide defeated Jamestown 37-36 on Criteria D (most bouts won). They also defeated Marion Center 39-36, Oswayo Valley 69-6 and Slippery Rock 43-30.
Sutika had two falls, two decisions and a forfeit on the day, while Holland had three falls, a decision and a forfeit.
Teammates Jake Carfley and Brennen McCarty each had four wins, while Caleb Stiles, Nik Fegert, Jake McCracken and Duane Brady each had three.
Curwensville improved to 7-5 with the wins. The Tide return to action on Jan. 4 at the Bo Wood Tournament in Indiana.
*Curwensville 37,
Jamestown 36
106: Jake Carfley (CAH) over Seth Renwick (JAH) (Dec 3-2) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Mitchell Headley (JAH) over Caleb Stiles (CAH) (Fall 4:20) 126: chase McLaughlin (JAH) over (CAH) (For.) 132: Nik Fegert (CAH) over (JAH) (For.) 138: Mitchell Sutika (CAH) over Sean Shields (JAH) (Dec 7-0) 145: Zach Holland (CAH) over (JAH) (For.) 152: Adam Straw (CAH) over Joseph Blanchard (JAH) (Fall 0:20) 160: Noah Brady (CAH) over (JAH) (For.) 170: Jed Goodlin (JAH) over Jake McCracken (CAH) (Fall 5:54) 182: Hunter Cowher (JAH) over Dylan Harmic (CAH) (Fall 0:15) 195: Collin Wilson (JAH) over Duane Brady (CAH) (Fall 5:00) 220: Zachary Nesevich (JAH) over Gage Roos (CAH) (Fall 0:30) 285: Brennen McCarty (CAH) over (JAH) (For.).
*Curwensville wins on Criteria D (most bouts won).
Kane 60, Curwensville 21
113: Isaak Johnson (KAH) over (CAH) (For.) 120: Caleb Stiles (CAH) over Derek Peterson (KAH) (Fall 3:59) 126: Harley Morris (KAH) over Nik Fegert (CAH) (Fall 3:34) 132: Mitchell Sutika (CAH) over Brady Danielson (KAH) (Fall 5:37) 138: Ben Westerburg (KAH) over (CAH) (For.) 145: Zach Holland (CAH) over Lane Hillard (KAH) (Dec 5-2) 152: Addison Plants (KAH) over Adam Straw (CAH) (Fall 1:40) 160: Nate Asp (KAH) over Noah Brady (CAH) (Fall 0:40) 170: Cameron Whisner (KAH) over Jake McCracken (CAH) (Fall 5:12) 182: Teddy Race (KAH) over Duane Brady (CAH) (Fall 0:52) 195: Dakota Neal (KAH) over Gage Roos (CAH) (Fall 0:54) 220: Brennen McCarty (CAH) over Brayden Rockwell (KAH) (Fall 2:23) 285: Shawn Nystrom (KAH) over (CAH) (For.) 106: Alex Bechakas (KAH) over Jake Carfley (CAH) (Fall 1:39).
Curwensville 39,
Marion Center 36
120: Liam Cornetto (MCAH) over Caleb Stiles (CAH) (Dec 5-1) 126: Gavin Stewart (MCAH) over Nik Fegert (CAH) (Dec 5-4) 132: Mitchell Sutika (CAH) over Carl McCullough (MCAH) (Dec 9-5) 138: Hunter Armstrong (MCAH) over (CAH) (For.) 145: Zach Shaffer (CAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 152: Zach Holland (CAH) over Calvin Rombaugh (MCAH) (Fall 2:34) 160: Aidan Cattau (MCAH) over Adam Straw (CAH) (Fall 3:09) 170: Jake McCracken (CAH) over Brady Filipovich (MCAH) (Fall 5:01) 182: Duane Brady (CAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 195: Keegan Whitfield (MCAH) over Gage Roos (CAH) (Fall 0:47) 220: Brennen McCarty (CAH) over Daniel Smith (MCAH) (Fall 1:32) 285: Marvin Beatty (MCAH) over (CAH) (For.) 106: Jake Carfley (CAH) over Camden Stewart (MCAH) (Fall 1:21) 113: Carter Gilmore (MCAH) over (CAH) (For.)
Curwensville 69,
Oswayo Valley 6
126: Nik Fegert (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 132: Mitchell Sutika (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 138: Zach Shaffer (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 145: Zach Holland (CAH) over Gage Aldrich (OVH) (Fall 2:21) 152: Adam Straw (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 160: Colton Geitler (OVH) over Noah Brady (CAH) (Fall 1:57) 170: Jake McCracken (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 182: Duane Brady (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 195: Dylan Harmic (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 220: Gage Roos (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 285: Brennen McCarty (CAH) over (OVH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Jake Carfley (CAH) over Jake Rhinehart (OVH) (Fall 2:56) 120: Caleb Stiles (CAH) over Zane Malogrino (OVH) (Dec 3-1).
Curwensville 43,
Slippery Rock 30
132: Mitchell Sutika (CAH) over Elizebeth Foster (SRAH) (Fall 2:22) 138: Mason Borland (SRAH) over (CAH) (For.) 145: Zach Holland (CAH) over Konrad Kozminski (SRAH) (Fall 1:03) 152: Justin Pearce (SRAH) over Adam Straw (CAH) (Fall 0:44) 160: Jaidan Stone (SRAH) over Noah Brady (CAH) (Fall 3:27) 170: Jake McCracken (CAH) over Kid Scarborough (SRAH) (MD 14-4) 182: Tony Pilosi (SRAH) over Dylan Harmic (CAH) (Fall 0:16) 195: Duane Brady (CAH) over (SRAH) (For.) 220: Vito Pilosi (SRAH) over Gage Roos (CAH) (Fall 0:35) 285: Brennen McCarty (CAH) over Landen Shaffer (SRAH) (Fall 4:17) 106: Jake Carfley (CAH) over Thomas Foster (SRAH) (Fall 0:30) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Caleb Stiles (CAH) over (SRAH) (For.) 126: Nik Fegert (CAH) over Zane Lynch (SRAH) (Dec 6-4).