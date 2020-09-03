CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team hosted an Allegheny Mountain League meet Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with a 62, while Megan McCracken shot a 69.
Curwensville, which shot a 275 as a team, went 0-4 on the day, falling to DuBois (215), Punxsutawney (215), Brockway (253) and Brookville (254).
Punxsy’s Lizzie Sikora posted the low round with a 48, topping Brockway’s Miranda Mancini by two strokes.
Curwensville slipped to 0-5-1 overall and 0-4-1 in the AML.
The Lady Tide are back in action Tuesday at DuBois.
DuBois—215
Sarah Henninger 51, Alexas Pfeufer 53, Jordy Watt 54, Sophia Seduski 57. Others: Anna Weible 59, Isabella Geist-Salone 60, Rylee Werner 61.
Punxsutawney—215
Lizzie Sikora 48, Maeve Hanley 52, Kiersten Riley 57, Bella Martino 58. Others: Neveah Parente 64, Katherine Crago 65.
Brockway—253
Miranda Mancini 50, Maria Werner 57, Julia Werner 72, Sara Werner 74.
Brookville—254
Rilee Kelley 60, Regan Ganoe 63, Audrey Barrett 63, Taryn Hoffman 68. Others: Karlee Stiver 68, Kat Kelly 74.
Curwensville—275
Skylar Pentz 62, Megan McCracken 69, Abby Elensky 70, Taylor Simcox 74. Others: Izzy Stephens 74.