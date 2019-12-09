CURWENSVILLE — After losing 1,000 point scorer Madi Weber to graduation, the Curwensville girls basketball team will have a big hole to fill this season.
The Lady Tide return five letterwinners, however, in seniors Hannah Condon, Tarah Jacobson and Briana Swindell, as well as sophomores Alyssa Bakaysa and Kyra Henry.
“Their leadership will be a critical part of our success this season,” said Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett of his senior letterwinners.
“They have had three years in this program, it is part of their role to help us develop younger players.”
The Lady Tide have no juniors on the team this year. Curwensville does have four sophomores, including the two letterwinners, and five freshmen.
“With no juniors, our sophomore class has to step-up,” Desmett said.
“Alyssa Bakaysa, Kyra Henry and Austyn Guiher have improved dramatically. With their effort they should see increased minutes and we expect that to further their play making ability.”
Still the team will have to fill the point and rebounds that they counted on Weber for last year.
“The void created by losing a player like Madi can actually create opportunities for other players,” said Desmett.
“We have a solid starting five. They wont have Madi to look for, so they can play a more balanced offense when games are tight. As coaches we are excited to see who will step up.”
With most of the starting five back, the Lady Tide have the plus of having played varsity minutes together.
“The biggest positive is the balance — the upperclassmen have really learned to play together. This is critical to our success. We are evenly matched with many of our opponents. This should lead to tight games as you know balance and composure might be our advantage over younger teams.”
Jacobson, Condon, Swindell, Bakaysa and senior Jordan Witherite will be the team’s starting five this year, with hopes that the team will be strong at the hoop this year.
“I think our post play will be a strength for us this year,” Desmett said. “Both Hannah Condon and Alyssa Bakaysa have the ability to take control of the ball and get us high percentage shots.”
The Lady Tide have been hard at work to increase ball speed to help their transition game as well as open up lanes in the half-court set.
Desmett said the biggest goal for the team is application of fundamentals.
“After a couple of years of developing these players we want them to apply what they have learned,” he said. “Simple execution could lead us to 10-plus wins and a shot at the D9 playoffs.
“The dedication of these young women extends beyond the court.
“They participate in many activities, staying active in their school and their community. It has always been our mission to use sports as a means to help our players prepare for the challenges of the future. This group inspires us. We look forward to watching these student-athletes develop in to young leaders.”
Desmett will be assisted once again by Jim Hoyt, Alex Olson and Heather Olson.
Curwensville opened the season Monday night against West Branch.
The Lady Tide return to action today at Moshannon Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Hannah Condon, *Tarah Jacobson, *Briana Swindell, Jordan Witherite.
Sophomores
*Alyssa Bakaysa, Deseray Cossar, Austyn Guiher, *Kyra Henry.
Freshmen
Rachelle Anderson, Cierra Caldwell, Skylar Pentz, Joanie Waldeck, Jaiden Weber-Herring.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
11—at Moshannon Valley. 16—Philipsburg-Osceola. 18—Ridgway. 27—Clearfield.
January
2—at DuBois Central Catholic. 3—at Brockway. 6—at West Branch. 8—Glendale. 10—Harmony. 14—Elk County Catholic. 17—at Kane. 21—at Ridgway. 24—Brockway. 27—at Clearfield. 30—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 31—at Johnsonburg.
February
4—DuBois Central Catholic. 5—at Glendale. 7—Sheffield. 10—Harmony. 12—Moshannon Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.