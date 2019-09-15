ST. MARYS — The Curwensville girls soccer team finished third at the Bucktail Tournament, hosted by St. Marys on Saturday.

The Lady Tide fell 5-2 in their first game against the Lady Dutch.

Hailey Sheeder had a goal, while Chloe Davis added a goal and an assist. Breanne Spencer also had an assist.

Maura Bunnell made 12 saves for Curwensville.

In the consolation game, the Lady Tide shut out Ridgway 3-0.

Emma Rebar had a hat trick for Curwensville. Spencer had an assist.

Bunnell made seven saves for the Lady Tide, who improved to 4-2 overall.

Curwensville returns to action on Tuesday at Moshannon Valley.

St. Marys 5, Curwensville 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Hailey Sheeder, C, (Chloe Davis), 1:24.

2. St. Marys, 5:09.

3. St. Marys, 13:23.

4. St. Marys, 35:10.

Second Half

5. St. Marys, 50:00.

6. St. Marys, 59:00.

7. Davis, C, (Breanne Spencer), 74:00.

Shots: Curwensville 7, St. Marys 12.

Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 12, St. Marys (Brittney Shaw) 5.

Consolation Game

Curwensville 3, Ridgway 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emma Rebar, C, (unassisted), 19:49.

2. Rebar, C, (Breanne Spencer), 16:59.

Second Half

3. Rebar, C, (unassisted), 28:40.

Shots: Ridgway 4, Curwensville 14.

Saves: Ridgway (Delana Spong) 12, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 7.

Corner kicks: Ridgway 5, Curwensville 10.

