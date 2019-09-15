ST. MARYS — The Curwensville girls soccer team finished third at the Bucktail Tournament, hosted by St. Marys on Saturday.
The Lady Tide fell 5-2 in their first game against the Lady Dutch.
Hailey Sheeder had a goal, while Chloe Davis added a goal and an assist. Breanne Spencer also had an assist.
Maura Bunnell made 12 saves for Curwensville.
In the consolation game, the Lady Tide shut out Ridgway 3-0.
Emma Rebar had a hat trick for Curwensville. Spencer had an assist.
Bunnell made seven saves for the Lady Tide, who improved to 4-2 overall.
Curwensville returns to action on Tuesday at Moshannon Valley.
St. Marys 5, Curwensville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Hailey Sheeder, C, (Chloe Davis), 1:24.
2. St. Marys, 5:09.
3. St. Marys, 13:23.
4. St. Marys, 35:10.
Second Half
5. St. Marys, 50:00.
6. St. Marys, 59:00.
7. Davis, C, (Breanne Spencer), 74:00.
Shots: Curwensville 7, St. Marys 12.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 12, St. Marys (Brittney Shaw) 5.
Consolation Game
Curwensville 3, Ridgway 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Rebar, C, (unassisted), 19:49.
2. Rebar, C, (Breanne Spencer), 16:59.
Second Half
3. Rebar, C, (unassisted), 28:40.
Shots: Ridgway 4, Curwensville 14.
Saves: Ridgway (Delana Spong) 12, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 7.
Corner kicks: Ridgway 5, Curwensville 10.