RIDGWAY — The Curwensville boys were downed by Ridgway 59-18 on Tuesday night.
The Tide were paced by six points from Adam Miller and five from Trevor Lansberry.
Curwensville dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-6 in the AML.
The Tide host Philipsburg-Osceola this evening.
Curwensville—18
Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Condon 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 2 1-4 5, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 1 0-0 3, Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 8 1-4 18.
Ridgway—59
Dush 7 0-0 14, Allegretto 4 0-0 10, Miller 4 0-0 9, Young 1 0-0 2, Bon 2 0-0 5, Zameroski 6 0-0 13, Park 2 2-2 6, Sorg 0 0-0 0, Gaudin 0 0-0 0, Geitner 0 0-0 0, Benninger 0 0-0 0, Goetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-2 59.
Three-pointers: Rowles. Allegretto 2, Miller, Bon, Zameroski.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 3 8 5 2—18
Ridgway 18 14 12 15—59